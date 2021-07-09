UW Regents OK budget with no tuition increase for in-state undergrads

On the same day Gov. Tony Evers gave the board overseeing Wisconsin’s public universities something it had long wished for — the power to increase in-state undergraduate tuition — the UW Board of Regents decided not to use it.

The Regents on Thursday approved a budget keeping tuition flat over the next school year for Wisconsin undergraduates, marking the ninth consecutive year of no tuition increases for in-state students. Overall, the average cost of attending college will increase 1%.

The state budget signed by Evers “returns something that we’ve all wanted and rightfully deserved,” interim System President Tommy Thompson said, referring to the Legislature kicking control of in-state tuition rates back to the board.

But there was little discussion among Regents on why they chose not to exercise their newfound authority after an eight-year tuition freeze, aside from Regent Bob Atwell calling it “a big win.”

Thompson had already said last winter that tuition increases weren’t an option if the System hoped to get anywhere with its $96 million budget request.