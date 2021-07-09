UW Regents OK budget with no tuition increase for in-state undergrads

On the same day Gov. Tony Evers gave the board overseeing Wisconsin’s public universities something it had long wished for — the power to increase in-state undergraduate tuition — the UW Board of Regents decided not to use it.
The Regents on Thursday approved a budget keeping tuition flat over the next school year for Wisconsin undergraduates, marking the ninth consecutive year of no tuition increases for in-state students. Overall, the average cost of attending college will increase 1%.
The state budget signed by Evers “returns something that we’ve all wanted and rightfully deserved,” interim System President Tommy Thompson said, referring to the Legislature kicking control of in-state tuition rates back to the board.
But there was little discussion among Regents on why they chose not to exercise their newfound authority after an eight-year tuition freeze, aside from Regent Bob Atwell calling it “a big win.”
Thompson had already said last winter that tuition increases weren’t an option if the System hoped to get anywhere with its $96 million budget request.
“I have been told in no uncertain terms by the leadership of the Legislature that if I come in with a tuition increase, the budget is not going to go anywhere,” he said in January. “So, I’ve got to balance a tuition increase proposal with getting the rest of the budget through.”
The budget Evers signed will give the System $8.25 million in new funding over the next two years.
“We came out not as good as I wanted to but much better than what a lot of people thought we would,” Thompson said Thursday.
As the Regents look ahead to potentially increasing tuition for the 2022-23 school year, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank suggested the Regents look at “differential tuition.” The College of Engineering and School of Business, for example, charge differential tuition — an extra amount students studying there pay in addition to the regular tuition.
The tuition freeze also applied to differential tuition, leading some of UW-Madison’s most competitive programs, like engineering, to charge much lower rates than similar programs at peer schools.
“As you think about tuition, you can’t just think about the overall number,” Blank said. “You also have to think about the ways in which we can change differentials now that we have that authority.”