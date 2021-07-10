UW Regents start presidential search again with larger, more diverse committee

Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson agreed to lead the System on an interim basis. He’s been in charge since July 2020.

Just one individual from the previous search committee, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, was appointed to the new search panel, which is expected to meet in August and schedule listening sessions at each of the four-year campuses in September.

UW-Madison professor Eric Sandgren, who leads the Faculty Senate’s executive committee, said he was pleased to see a much larger search committee this time around with representation from nearly all of the campuses. He also said he was glad to see Blank appointed again.

“It’s nice to have that continuity with the last search because she’s intimately familiar with what didn’t work,” he said.