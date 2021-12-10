UW Regents weigh salary range increases and other perks for top leaders

Ahead of hiring a new University of Wisconsin System president and UW-Madison chancellor, the UW Board of Regents is weighing whether to increase salary ranges for those positions by between 6% and 10% and whether other perks should be added to compensation packages.

In related pay news, interim System President Tommy Thompson said that the 2% pay increase for all System employees slated to take effect Jan. 2 could be delayed if a legislative committee that approves wages for state workers does not meet this month. It’s unclear, he said, if retroactive pay would be offered in the event the committee meets later in 2022.

One of the co-chairs of the committee, Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, recently objected to the raise for unionized state employees, saying the way the trades union structures pay for its employees made “no sense” and “was something out of communist Russia.”

A recommendation to the board’s finance committee on Thursday would boost salary ranges by 6.8% for the System president, 9.5% for the UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee chancellors, 6% for other chancellors, 4.6% for System vice presidents and senior vice presidents, 5% for the UW-Madison provost and 9.6% for the UW-Milwaukee provost. The proposal adjusts pay ranges, not individuals’ current salaries.

The suggested increases came from the System’s human resources office, which pulled executive pay information at peer institutions from a national organization. Their analysis found a need to raise the salary range for UW-Madison chancellor by 22% and the pay for UW-Milwaukee chancellor by 32% in order to have those salaries fall within the median of peer schools.

The System, however, recommended a “more conservative adjustment” of 9.5% for both chancellor positions in recognition of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said in meeting materials.

The mismatch between the System’s recommendation and the comparable market data sparked concern among Regents.

“We’re ignoring the data, actually, and putting our own arbitrary ranges in place and I’m not sure that’s a really solid process,” Regent Tracey Klein said.

Daniel Chanen, the System’s chief human resources officer, said it’s a question of how quickly the ranges should grow. He also suggested the committee look at a growing trend among most of UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee’s peer schools in offering leaders bonuses or deferred compensation, an arrangement where the university sets aside money that cannot be withdrawn until an agreed-upon date.

At Northwestern University, for example, where UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank takes the reins next summer, the current president in 2018 took home more than $500,000 in bonus pay and deferred payout in addition to a base salary of about $1.2 million, according to a database from The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The current salary range for the UW-Madison chancellor falls between $493,240 and $739,860. The System’s 9.5% proposal would increase pay to a minimum $540,098 and a maximum $810,147 salary.

Offering deferred compensation seems “wise,” said Klein, an attorney who has worked on executive compensation packages for hospitals in the past.

The committee agreed to postpone a vote on increasing salary ranges until their next meeting, giving System staff more time to study the topic.

The Regents last approved bumps in pay ranges for most executive positions in December 2018, increasing the ranges between 11% and 27%.

Other employees

All System employees are slated to receive 2% annual raises in each of the next two calendar years, though the pay plan still requires approval from the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Employment Relations.

The committee last met in February 2020, a point of frustration for the unionized trades employees who tend to UW campuses and other state facilities in positions such as plumber, carpenter and electrician. They are waiting on the committee to approve their 1.8% pay raise for 2021 and 1.2% raise for 2022.

Tradespeople have already received smaller pay increases than nonunion employees for the past several years because the anti-union 2011 Act 10 law restricts how much a public sector union can negotiate in base wage increases to the rate of inflation.

“They feel very underappreciated, overworked and singled out for being part of a union,” said Jac Weitzel, executive director of the Building and Construction Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin, which represents the roughly 450 tradespeople. “They were deemed essential workers and worked through the pandemic. Yet the committee just doesn’t feel like meeting to give them a small raise.”

Kathy Thompson left her 20-year career as a UW-Madison steamfitter in July for a job doing the same type of work in the private sector where she said she has doubled her take-home pay.

Thompson and others in the union, the only collective bargaining unit left on campus, feel demoralized by the committee holding up their raises, as well as by Kapenga’s recent comments.

Kapenga, one of the committee’s co-chairs, told a fellow trades employee in an email last month that he doesn’t believe all employees should earn the same wage.

“This makes no sense to me in light of how our free market is supposed to work,” he wrote. “The more valuable you are the more your pay is. This is based on experience and performance combined. The contract, frankly, made me feel like this was something out of communist Russia.”

Common practice

Trades workers are paid a lower wage as apprentices, but once they reach the level of journeyman, they earn a specific pay rate that is the same regardless of their years of service, Thompson said. The arrangement is common among trades workers across the country.

Thompson pointed out that lawmakers operate in a similar way, earning the same $55,000 salary regardless of how long they have served.

Kapenga’s office declined to comment on his email.

Angela Joyce, a spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, the other committee co-chair, said Vos hoped to schedule a hearing “in the next few weeks.”

Joyce didn’t respond to emails asking why the committee hasn’t met in nearly two years and whether Vos supports the increases for the trades workers, though she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he finds the raises “reasonable.”

