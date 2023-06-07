DAVID WAHLBERG
UW-Madison researchers are part of a five-year, $29 million National Institutes of Health grant using gene editing to develop drugs for two rare diseases that cause blindness.
The project aims to use CRISPR technology, which stands for “clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats,” to develop therapies for Best Disease, which affects older people’s central vision, and Leber Congenital Amaurosis, which affects children’s entire vision. The hereditary diseases are currently untreatable.
CRISPR, a
“molecular scissors” that cuts DNA at certain locations and deletes or replaces sequences, was discovered in 2012. The method has resulted in few useful drug therapies because it’s hard to modify enough cells and the viral delivery system currently used can have side effects, such as immune reactions, a UW-Madison statement said.
To overcome these limitations, the new project aims to use nanotechnology to develop efficient drug delivery systems.
“The genome editing piece of it is a game changer,” said Krishanu Saha, a professor of biomedical engineering at UW-Madison’s Wisconsin Institute for Discovery. “The opportunity to execute it in a safe and meaningful way for patients, specifically Wisconsin patients currently diagnosed with one of these diseases, would be a nice fulfillment of why we do the work and why it’s publicly funded.”
The project is part of NIH’s Somatic Cell Genome Editing Consortium. The researchers are focusing on the eye because it is accessible, self-contained, isolated from other organs and has a reduced likelihood of adverse immune reactions.
25 words you've probably been mispronouncing your entire life
Sommelier
At nicer restaurants, the staff might roll their eyes if you refer to the sommelier as "wine guy" or "wine gal." They won't be any less condescending if you pronounce it "so-MAH-lier." The proper way to say it is "suh-mel-YAY."
AP Photo/Eric Risberg
Cavalry
Send in the ... er, uh ... those soldier guys who ride horses! It's frequently pronounced "CALV-ary" but it's pronounced just the way it's spelled: "CAV-alry."
Dreamstime/TNS
GIF
We love watching GIFs, so we should know how to pronounce them. The "G" is soft, not hard, so pronounce it like you pronounce the peanut butter: "Jif"
Dreamstime/TNS
Bruschetta
Don’t let the tricky pronunciation deter you from ordering this yummy bread-based appetizer at an Italian restaurant. The key is to remember that the “ch” is pronounced like a hard “k” in Italian. Just think of our wooden friend Pinocchio. Hence, the antipasto is pronounced “broo-SKET-a” instead of “broo-SHET-a.”
Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Pulitzer
The Pulitzer Prize is awarded annually in 13 categories for achievements in journalism, literature and musical composition. It's named for Hungarian-born Joseph Pulitzer, publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the New York World newspapers. But is the name pronounced "PEW-litzer" or "PULL-itzer"? Answer: Pulitzer's father had always told people to say "pull it sir."
Dreamstime/TNS
Gala
Some people say "GAY-luh," others say "GAL-uh." The "GAY-luh" people are correct and will no doubt celebrate with some sort of festive affair.
Dreamstime/TNS
Cache
This word for a storage place (usually for money or weapons) is one syllable, not two, so don't be tempted to add panache to the end. It's simply pronounced "cash." Some people mispronounce it "cash-AY," but that's how you pronounce "cashet," a word meaning prestige.
Dreamstime/TNS
Worcestershire sauce
Ask 10 people how to pronounce the name of this pungent fermented condiment and you might get 10 different answers. I mean, just look at that word. It's a linguistic nightmare, right? Looking at it, you'd think it would start with a "WAR" sound, but it's really more of a "WUSS" sound. It's "WUSS-ter-sher sauce" Fornuately, they'll usually put it in your bloody mary even if you don't ask for it by name.
Dreamstime/TNS
Mauve
This is one of those words that probably had you scratching your head the first time you saw it. Heck, we're still reluctant to buy clothes of this color because it doesn't seem like we're saying it right. It's "mawv," and it does NOT rhyme with "stove."
Dreamstime/TNS
Abalone
This large mollusk is basically a marine snail, and it can be quite tasty. If you're bold enough to order it at a higher-end restaurant say it as "AB-uh-loh-nee" rather than "AH-buh-lone."
Sipa Asia /Sipa USA/TNS
Meme
So you Rickrolled 15 friends on multiple occasions and still don't know how to pronounce this word? Shame on you. These viral sensations are here with us forever, apparently, so you should know that it's "meem" and not "mehm" or "mee mee."
Dreamstime/TNS
Gyro
Those of us who grew up playing with gyroscopes might be tempted to as for a "JEYE-roh" when we want a yummy Greek sandwich on pita bread. But it's pronounced either "YEE-roh" or "ZHIHR-oh." (And let's wait until we've conquered this word before we tackle the correct pronunciation of that yogurt sauce on gyros: tzatziki)
Dreamstime/TNS
Chutzpah
The definition of "chutzpah" is an attitude or behavior so rude or shocking that people might feel compelled to admire it. It was shocking — and not in an admirable way — when then-U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann said in 2011 that President Barack Obama had "CHOOT-spah." It takes audacity to sound out the "ch" of this Yiddish-based word. It's "HUUT-spah."
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Sherbet
It's tempting to add an extra "r" to the end of this fruity frozen treat, making it sound like "SHER-bert." There's no way to resist a delicious bowl of sherbet, but use your willpower to resist a second "r" sound. It's just "SHER-bet."
Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times/MCT
Niche
We'll give you some leeway on this one. "Nitch" is correct. And if you want to go all Euro on us and say "neesh," that's acceptable, too. But please don't hit us with "nee-SHAY."
Dreamstime/TNS
Antarctica
There is a misconception that the first "c" is silent. This is as mistaken as the belief that Antarctica is a tropical paradise. Let the "c" have its say! It's "ant-ARC-tica."
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Nuclear
George W. Bush pronounced it as "NUKE-you-lerr." Jimmy Carter pronounced it as "NOOKEY-err." You'd think a president would need to have this one down cold, since it pertains to that all-important briefcase. Guys, it's "NEW-clee-er."
AA/Abaca Press/TNS
Acai
It's only a four-letter word, but it's a tricky little devil with three syllables. The small, berrylike fruit is pronounced "ah-sigh-EE" and not "ah-KYE" or "ack-KAY" or "ah-SIGH."
Paulo Amorim/Sipa USA/TNS0
Rendezvous
So many potential pronunciation pitfalls here. It starts with "rahn," not "ren." A lot of people want to pronounce the "z," but it's silent. So is the "s" at the end. So while some people might accidentally say it as "REN-dez-voos," it's "RAHN-duh-voo" (and "RAHN-day-voo" is generally accepted.)
Dreamstime/TNS
Salmon
It will sound fishy if you pronounce the "l" It's "SAM-uhn," not "SAL-mun."
Erika Schultz/Seattle Times/TNS
Affidavit
Even if your attorney's name is David, please don't pronounce this word as "affi-david." Let's be more informal about it. Pronounce it "affi-DAVE-it."
Dreamstime/TNS
Candidate
The electorate is angry, and voters are anxious to vote out the first of the two "d" sounds in "candidate." Hopefully it has an October surprise in store, because "CAN-ni-date" is unfit for office. We need that first "d" to give us a worthy "CAN-did-date" and help us pronounce the word correctly.
Max Whittaker/Pool via The New York Times/ZUMA24.com
Foyer
Don't get fancy and pronounce it "foy-AY." That entry hall in your house is a "foy-ur."
Dreamstime/TNS
Tenet
It can be hard to avoid adding an extra "n" sound at the end to make it "TEN-ent," but we don't believe we can live with that extra "n" sound. It's TEN-ett."
Pixabay
Pronunciation
How fitting we end with this word. What sometimes trips people up is the difference between "pronounce" and "prenunciation." With the "noun" gone missing from the latter, you really have to hit the "NUN" part of the word: "Pro-NUN-see-ay-shun."
Dreamstime/TNS
