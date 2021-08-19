UW-Stout professor fired for not wearing mask on campus

Concerns about Bizyukov surfaced during the third week of August 2020, when Bizyukov’s colleague saw that he wasn’t wearing a mask and reported him to university officials, who then reminded Bizyukov of the masking requirement.

Bizyukov explained he has difficulty breathing with a mask, and university officials later provided him with links to fill out a formal accommodation request.

According to the final order, Bizyukov never filed a formal request, but instead questioned the university’s authority to mandate masks. He later sent an email on Sept. 8, the day before classes began, informing a human resources officer he planned on teaching his in-person classes without a mask unless his questions about the university’s authority were answered.

An instructor witnessed Bizyukov teaching his class without a mask on the morning of Sept. 9.

The UW-Stout faculty committee found that Bizyukov admitted to not wearing a mask despite numerous warnings from the university that not doing so without requesting an accommodation would result in disciplinary action.