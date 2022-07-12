UW student studying rocks on ocean floor to help with climate change solution

Alexandra Villa has spent her summer examining rocks on the ocean floor in order to learn more about carbon dioxide in the sky.

Villa, a UW-Madison geoscience graduate student, is a scientist on board the International Ocean Discover Program’s Expedition 393. Her research will help examine ways to help combat climate change and make predictions about the Earth’s future climate.

Villa will sail through the South Atlantic until Aug. 7, collecting samples and conducting experiments on the ocean’s crust. The expedition seeks to explore Earth’s geologic history and dynamics.

“Because we are experiencing a current warming period, it is essential that climate modelers have proper knowledge on past temperatures and ocean patterns,” she said.

In order to learn about these past temperatures and ocean patterns, Villa is spending her time at sea studying the carbon cycle, examining rocks and fractures in the Earth’s crust that are generally inaccessible. The carbon cycle is a relatively unknown part of Earth’s geologic system. It describes the process through which carbon atoms travel from the atmosphere to Earth and back into the atmosphere.

Understanding and recreating that process might be key to dealing with the issue of climate change worldwide.

“If we’re able to pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and pump it into similar rock types which occur on land or deep in the ocean, carbon can be stored or sequestered that way,” Trevor Williams, an expedition co-leader, said. “If we figure out a way to pull it out of the atmosphere, it can be stored long term and no longer be a problem source.”

Williams said that humans are altering the carbon cycle in the short term by releasing an outsized amount of carbon dioxide. Long term, that carbon will have to be sequestered somewhere. In the natural cycle, carbon would be stored in the underground rocks and fractures Villa is studying.

Villa and her peers are beginning their mission to understand the carbon cycle by researching the length of hydrothermal circulation. Hydrothermal circulation is the process through which heat at the ocean’s crust moves sea water.

As water travels through veins and fractures in rock at the sea floor, it deposits minerals such as calcium carbonate in the rock, Williams said. When the crust ages enough, that process stops.

“No one knows really how long that process goes on for,” he said. “Our sites go from about 6 million years old to about 60 million years old. So we’re going to find out.”

Understanding the length of hydrothermal circulation is important because it allows scientists to predict how long it takes the Earth to naturally store normal amounts of carbon dioxide.

“It’s important for us and for society to have a knowledge on possible changes in atmospheric CO2, and the possible timing of these large changes, to be able to predict what can be possible for our future,” Villa said.

From drilling and studying temperature changes in Earth’s history, scientists have been able to predict the amount of time it takes for excessive amounts of carbon to be naturally sequestered in rocks on the Earth’s crust. When there is an uncharacteristic warming period, it usually lasts 100,000 years, Williams said.

That means it would take 100,000 years for all of the carbon in the atmosphere during a warm time period to be stored in sea rocks naturally, Williams said. He added this number is important as it gives scientists a natural timeline for how long it will take atmospheric carbon to be absorbed by the Earth.

Eventually Villa and her team hope their work understanding the carbon cycle will help other scientists capture and slow the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Inspiring people of color

On the ship, Villa is working a 12-hour shift seven days a week. She first got involved with science at a young age and began studying geology in college. She is currently pursuing her doctorate at UW-Madison.

“I think I have always been interested in the caring for and understanding our planet. Growing up I remember learning what reduce, reuse, recycle was and wanting to start a composting pile,” she said.

Villa has personal goals in her work, as well. Growing up, she said she could never have imagined herself on a three-month expedition with the world’s leading scientists.

“I grew up in a predominantly Latino and Black low socioeconomic area in southern California where … there was no connection to the Earth,” she said. “It wasn’t until I was struggling at UCLA in my business economic classes that I realized I could pursue something that truly interested me and switched to a geology major.”

As she moves forward with her work and research, Villa wants to inspire and support younger people of color in their work in geology.

Being on IODP’s ship and connecting with scientists from across the world has reinforced the value of diversity and unique perspectives in science for Villa. She said she is one of just five American scientists on the expedition.

“I hope to be able to share my experience with others, as a scientist, as a first-generation Latina, to inspire people to study the Earth,” she said. Whether through a degree in geology or by taking the time to take in their surroundings, (people should) realize the things we do will leave a mark on the planet.”