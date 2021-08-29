UW surgeon shines light on operating room headlight challenge

“You end up having to hold your head in these weird positions for hour upon hour,” Mezrich said. “You finish a case and feel like a truck ran over you. We’re not pack horses; why do we have to have a light on our heads?”

Other companies have made lights that can be put on retractors, surgical instruments used to hold back tissue, but Mezrich said they don’t work well. The MezLight attaches to the side rail of the operating table, with an S-shaped, flexible arm over the patient that includes a power button and adjustable light.

“It’s more like a surgical instrument than it is just a light,” Mezrich said.

The light can be used even when surgeons wear face shields, which is becoming more common with COVID-19, he said. It’s generally not feasible to wear headlights with face shields.

The MezLight’s light component can withstand at least 10 autoclave cycles before needing to be replaced, Mezrich said. The sterility could reduce the risk of infection in surgery patients, though that remains to be proven, he said.