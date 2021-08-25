UW System asserts its authority to set COVID-19 policies, pushing back against GOP

The University of Wisconsin System will not cooperate with legislative efforts to control campuses’ COVID-19 policies, interim System President Tommy Thompson said Tuesday in his strongest rebuke of Republicans to date.

Thompson, a former Republican governor elected four times with broad support who served as U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary under President George W. Bush, asserted the System’s authority to set pandemic policies without legislative approval.

“I don’t want to pick a fight with the Legislature, but I’m going to stand my ground and we’re going to do what’s necessary to keep the universities open and safe and healthy,” he told reporters during a news conference.

Thompson’s position sets up a potential legal battle with the political party he’s been a part of for his entire career.

“I’m fairly confident we’re going to win,” he said, adding that if a court were to back the Legislature’s position it would have major ramifications that could jeopardize campuses’ ability to stay open.

A GOP-controlled legislative committee earlier this month approved a measure requiring System campuses to get the committee’s approval for virus-related policies, such as masking, testing and vaccination.