UW System conducting facilities review after gas leak sent 17 students to hospital

The University of Wisconsin System is conducting a facilities review to ensure all dorms are up to code after a gas leak in a UW-Milwaukee dorm that lacked carbon monoxide detectors sent 17 students to the hospital last week.

The lack of alarms didn't violate building code, System and UW-Milwaukee officials said, because the faulty boiler believed to have caused the gas leak is not a furnace that forces air through the building. Rather, it heats water that is used to heat the building through a piped hot water heating system.

State law carves out an exemption from the detector requirement in buildings with more than two units that are heated through steam — a "loophole" that Milwaukee personal injury attorney Randy Rozek said the Legislature should fix because even with a steam-heating method, gas leaks can occur if the building has a fuel-burning appliance, such as a boiler.

UW-Milwaukee last week began installing detectors in all dorms.

UW-Madison has no plans to do widespread installation of detectors in its dorms, some of which also lack alarms in residential areas. But university spokesperson John Lucas said that's because most campus buildings, including dorms, are heated via steam generated off-site at campus heating plants, not through fuel-burning appliances. He said UW-Madison has detectors in areas where there is gas usage, which is generally isolated to laundry rooms and commercial kitchen spaces.

Rozek, who has worked on many carbon monoxide poisoning cases, said he was less concerned about UW-Madison after hearing how its campus buildings are heated and about the detectors the university said are already in place where gas is used. He encouraged all students to buy their own detectors, which typically cost $20, last several years and don't require batteries.

In light of last week's incident, System President Tommy Thompson directed chancellors to conduct thorough building-code reviews and to expand detector usage beyond state and local requirements, spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

UW-Milwaukee Police arrived at Cambridge Commons on the evening of Feb. 28 after a parent reported their student being treated at a hospital for carbon monoxide exposure and asked officials to check on the student's roommate. Around that same time, students started complaining to the building's front desk about headaches, dizziness and other symptoms.

Firefighters who arrived on scene detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide and ordered the roughly 400 residents to evacuate, according to the university. The fire department determined a faulty boiler in the basement of the building's north end likely caused carbon monoxide, an odorless and poisonous gas, to leak into the dorm rooms, though the investigation is still ongoing.

Two UWM students described struggling to stand as they made their way to the front desk. The students, Morgan Bateman and Lauren Draeger, didn't return emails from the Wisconsin State Journal but told WISN-TV that they were rushed to a hyperbaric chamber after hospital staff discovered high levels of carbon monoxide in their blood.

"The nurse, they were all telling us, like, 'Oh, if you had fallen back to sleep,' which I totally was going to just go back to sleep, because when I was sleeping I felt better," Bateman said. "They said if we went back to sleep, we probably would've died in our sleep."

Cambridge Commons undergoes annual fire inspections and carbon monoxide detectors were not recommended, officials said. UW-Milwaukee hadn't had any carbon monoxide incidents on campus before last week.

"This incident has shaken our students’ trust, and we are deeply sorry for that," Kelly Haag, the university's vice chancellor for student affairs, wrote in a Monday email to the campus community. "We are reviewing all potential carbon monoxide sources across campus and installing appropriate monitoring, regardless of whether it is legally required."

The students who went to the hospital with symptoms have since been released. Most Cambridge Commons residents have returned to the building, UW-Milwaukee officials said, though those with safety concerns were given the option to relocate. About 14 students with rooms in the north end of the building were moved to other dorms in anticipation of boiler repairs that are expected to take about a month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0