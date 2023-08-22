The University of Wisconsin System’s structural deficits likely will persist through 2024, despite school officials’ plans to infuse $60 million into the budget from savings and to deploy a variety of cost-cutting strategies.

Under the System’s operating budget, approved by the UW Board of Regents Tuesday, 11 of its 13 universities are projected to maintain a structural deficit of about $58.5 million in the 2024 fiscal year, not far from what System President Jay Rothman warned of this spring. At the university level, inflationary wage adjustments and higher travel costs are straining finances.

While some campuses are expected to make small gains this year, adding $2 million to both UW-Milwaukee and UW-Oshkosh’s deficits will likely erase any progress.

Only two of the System’s schools, UW-Madison and UW-Stout, are expected to operate without a structural deficit next year. UW-Stevens Point’s main campus anticipates being able to sustain itself, but its two branch campuses, in Marshfield and Wausau, are running $1 million short.

Many of the System’s universities have struggled financially for years. School officials blame declining enrollment, tuition freezes and reduced state support during the past decade.

“Our current financial situation has been 10 years in the making,” UW System President Jay Rothman said at the meeting. “It should be no real surprise that we are at this point. The trend lines over that period reflected an ever-increasing reliance on reserves when reserves were declining.”

Each university is taking a different approach to cutting costs, Rothman told the Regents.

UW-Oshkosh, which has the largest deficit, announced earlier this month it will lay off 200 non-academic staff, encourage early retirements and impose mandatory furloughs for all other employees. UW-Platteville and UW-Parkside are considering furloughs.

Other universities are turning to budget cuts first: Milwaukee expects to cut operating expenses across all departments by 3.5%, and UW-La Crosse plans to reduce its base budget over a three-year span, according to budget documents.

Others, such as UW-Whitewater, which has third-highest deficit in the System, will reduce salary costs. It’ll start by cutting $3 million in salaries to help address its $8.9 million deficit and base hiring at its Rock County branch campus on enrollment each semester.

UW-River Falls is looking for new new revenue. It’s banking that new programming, including a marching band and baseball and soccer teams, will make it a more appealing choice for prospective students.

In recent years, the System has been able to pull from its coffers to balance its budgets as the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment decreases at most campuses, declining state aid and a decade of frozen tuition strained finances. That strategy might have run its course, though, as multiple universities are now seeing account balances tapped out.

For 2024, the System expects to spend $150 million more than it expects to bring in, including some one-time costs for equipment replacements, capital project designs and software.

Budget cuts

Reductions in state aid for this year and next will make it more difficult for the universities to dig out of the deficits.

Each school will see a small percentage of its base budgets disappear after the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee decided to cut the System’s budget by $15.9 million over each of the next two years in an attempt to force school officials to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programming.

The System had requested $435.6 million in additional state support.

Most of the universities are being asked to reduce budgets by about 0.6% as a result, with UW-Madison taking the largest reduction, $7 million. While UW-Madison is absorbing about half of the cut, it is expected to bring in nearly seven times as much revenue as the System’s next largest school, UW-Milwaukee, in the coming year.

UW-Milwaukee and System administration will see the second- and third-largest cuts, $1.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The rest of the System’s schools will be dealt six-figure cuts, with the exception of the smallest campus, UW-Superior, which will be trimmed $80,394.

UW-Superior and UW-Parkside, the second-smallest, will each take a 0.25% cut in state aid.

Rothman said the administration isn’t anticipating any additional support from the state Legislature, saying the System has “to operate within the means that we have.”

“Furloughs are really our way of preserving cash: They don’t address the structural deficit at the end of the day,” he said.

State Journal reporter Abbey Machtig contributed to this report.