UW System launches campaign to increase financial aid applications

The University of Wisconsin System's new tuition-waiver program aims to help the state compete for talent and fill critical worker shortages.

But data from financial aid applications determines eligibility, and Wisconsin ranks 38th in the nation for the percentage of high school seniors who complete Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) applications.

The UW System, therefore, has launched an online campaign to help boost the number of students who apply for federal aid.

"We are not filling the jobs that we need, that employers have, in the state of Wisconsin, whether that be nurses, engineers, data scientists and that list goes on and on," UW System President Jay Rothman said. "If we're not graduating the people that fill those places, those jobs are going to go outside of the state of Wisconsin."

The Wisconsin Tuition Promise program would provide up to four years of tuition and fee funding for students coming from families earning less than $62,000 annually. The program will take effect for the 2023-24 academic year.

The online campaign includes a System-specific website where people can connect with campus financial aid services and find in-person application assistance starting Oct. 3 at high schools and colleges. The System also will launch a social media campaign over social platforms that younger populations frequent such as TikTok, Instagram and music-streaming service Spotify, Rothman said.

Officials don't have outlined goals for the campaign's success, Rothman said, adding the UW System's overall goal is to have every student who qualifies for federal aid to fill out the application.

Approximately $3.75 billion in Pell Grant funding goes unused each year nationally, according to the UW System.

The FAFSA application period opens on Oct. 1 for the 2023-24 school year.

Filling out FAFSA is a "key component" to ensuring students can attend System schools and keeping the education there affordable, Rothman said. A FAFSA application is required for the System's Wisconsin Tuition Promise waives tuition and fees for resident students whose families make less than $62,000 after other grant aids.

The Wisconsin Tuition Promise is modeled after UW-Madison's Bucky's Tuition Promise. The UW System will fund the first year of the program with $13.8 million, and has asked the state Legislature for $24.5 million to cover it in the 2024-25 school year.

"I think when students know what they can get, particularly given the affordability of an education at the UW System, the better off all of us are going to be," Rothman said. "That's why this is so critical, and that's why we're putting such an emphasis on it starting right now."

Nationwide, the number of FAFSA new applications and renewals are down.

Between October 2021 and March, the overall number of applications decreased 8.9% from the year prior, while FAFSA renewals for students currently enrolled dropped 12.3%. Applications from those who qualify for Pell Grants dropped by 15.6%.

Wisconsin saw decreases in FAFSA that are on par with national averages. No state saw an increase in FAFSA applications, and Indiana suffered the worst average decline of 17.7%.