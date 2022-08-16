 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses

The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses.

The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky’s Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning in fall 2023, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year will have any tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived.

Undergraduates will be eligible for the waiver for eight semesters. Students seeking associate degrees and transfer students would be eligible for the waiver for four semesters.

The discount works out to an average of $4,500 per student over four years. System officials plan to fund the program’s first year at $13.8 million and seek $24.5 million in additional state aid to cover the program in 2024-25.

Students will be automatically considered for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise when they apply for federal financial aid.

