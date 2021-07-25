UW System launches tuition scholarship raffle to boost student vaccination rate

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can protect against serious illness, hospitalization and death. For some University of Wisconsin System students this fall, it will also result in a tuition break.

In what is likely the broadest vaccination incentive program for Wisconsin to date, the System announced Sunday that it will award $7,000 scholarships to 70 students who get the shot and attend a campus that reaches a 70% vaccination rate.

All UW campuses except Madison are participating in what the System is dubbing the “70 for 70” campaign, an effort to encourage vaccination among students that will cost about $500,000.

“We really inculcated a culture of responsibility with the students (last year) and we want to do the same thing (this year), only more with the spirit of competition,” interim System President Tommy Thompson told reporters on Friday. “I want to get a little bit of rivalry going across the state.”