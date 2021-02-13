UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

Foy’s focus, she said, is on creating more pathways for residents who lack a postsecondary credential that neither system is currently reaching.

”How do we support and encourage Wisconsinites who are not currently going on after high school?" she asked. "We need to create new options to bring more people into the postsecondary pipeline and develop the talent pool that Wisconsin’s employers and economic success rely on.”

UW Board of Regents President Drew Petersen said he, too, shares the same goal in educating more nontraditional students. Both he and Thompson said exploring different ways to deliver education, including combining forces with technical colleges, may help achieve that.

“You start to think about is there a sort of hybrid model that we could create that adds value to the state of Wisconsin,” he said in an interview. “I’m not convinced that it needs to be at the UW. It could be at the tech college system. It could be jointly managed.”

Thompson suggested what sounds like a piecemeal approach: "Maybe the vocational schools take over both buildings and operate a vocational school. And maybe the next one, the university does.”