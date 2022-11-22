UW System moving degree programs off of Richland Center campus

The University of Wisconsin System has ordered UW-Platteville to shift its instructional programs away from its Richland Center campus starting next year, as enrollment hits an all-time low.
In a letter to UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich, System President Jay Rothman outlined a four-step plan for the Richland Center campus, which includes moving all instructional programs to either the Platteville or Baraboo campuses for fall 2023 while developing a plan to "maintain a suitable presence" in the Richland County campus through such things as enrichment programs or courses for adults.
The Richland Center campus enrolled just 60 students this fall, the smallest of all two-year branch campuses. Enrollment has plummeted since 2014, when there were 567 students enrolled.
In his letter, Rothman acknowledged UW-Platteville's "good faith effort" to stabilize enrollment, noting those efforts have not worked.
"While the University of Wisconsin System remains committed to the branch campuses and to providing as broad of access for students as possible, there comes a time when financial pressure and low enrollment makes in-person degree level academic instruction no longer tenable," the letter stated.
The majority of the two-year branch campuses are seeing declines in enrollment. Most of have been decreasing since the mid 2010s, if not earlier. Despite the decreases in enrollment, all other two-year schools have three-digit enrollment numbers, with UW-Platteville at Baraboo have the second-smallest enrollment of 216.
Rothman said in an interview Monday that branch campuses have experienced the same phenomenon of declining enrollment that other community and technical colleges around the nation have faced.
Nationwide, community colleges and technical schools were hit harder in the pandemic than four-year schools. In 2021, fall enrollment dropped 10% and enrollment by students who are Black, Hispanic or Indigenous dropped nearly 30%.
Rothman said in the letter that the status quo is no longer sustainable at Richland Center.
"Each of the branch campuses have a different strategy about what it's going to look like going forward," Rothman said Monday of plans to turn enrollment around. "But we've got to address that, and we have to have the branch campuses be sustainable in the long run."
International students on the campus of UW-Richland Center prepare to participate in a Parade of Nations event on the campus in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. Pictured from left are Pakistani students Khurram Khan, Komal Farooq and Bushra Aziz, Evgeny Sklyarskiy of Russia, and Catherine Barnes of Liberia. John Hart -- State Journal
Bushra Aziz, a first-year student from Pakistan, left, and her roommate, Catlin Topel, of Cambridge, Wis., converse in their dormitory room on the campus of UW-Richland Center in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
Bushra Aziz had never seen snow prior to moving to attend UW-Richland from her native Pakistan. Her roommate, Catlin Topel of Cambridge, had never eaten spicy Indian food. They're having a blast getting to know each other and the different cultures that mix daily in their dormitory.
Rachael Way of Viroqua, left; Tidiane Sylla of Ivory Coast; Tyler Wanek and John Pasold, of Blue River; Gabriella Bemis of Edgerton; Jisa Park of South Korea and Mahi Begum of Pakistan participate in a business class exercise at UW-Richland.
International students enrolled in a business class at UW-Richland Center collaborate with local students during an exercise on the campus in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
Students enrolled in a business course at UW-Richland Center, including, from left, Tyler Wanek of Blue river, Wis., Jihwan Park, of Korea, John Pasold of Blue River, Wis. and Lisha Chen of China listen during a lecture on the campus in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
Nori Kusayama, 20, of Tokyo, was born into the international student experience at UW-Richland. His brothers attended nearly 20 years ago and now he's a student. Dorothy Thompson, a college spokeswoman, was friends with the elder Kusayamas and now is friends with Nori. The boys' father established an international education scholarship at the school.
Lucia Ponce de Leon of Uruguay and Eduardo Salina pf Venezuela join international students in a Parade of Nations event on the campus of UW-Richland Center in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
International students on the campus of UW-Richland Center in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. From left are Hussein Bilal of Kenya and Tidiane Sylla and Gaelle Sehi of the Ivory Coast. John Hart -- State Journal
UW-Richland Center student Catherine Barnes of Liberia wears her country's colors on her cheek during a Parade of Nations event on the campus in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
With 52 international students from 20 countries, UW-Richland Center celebrates its diverse student population.
Parade of faces
Panama Pakistan China Liberia. Those are some of the countries these students at UW-Richland call home. Not pictured are students from 16 other nations around the world.
A brisk walk to class
Apple: the international language
Mahi Begum of Pakistan, left, and Emilie Rojemann of Potosi laugh at something on an ipad screen during a break in classes at UW-Richland.
Foreign, U.S. students mix at UW-Richland
Tokyo meets Richland Center
Nori Kusayama, 20, of Tokyo, was born into the international student experience at UW-Richland. His brothers attended nearly 20 years ago and now he's a student. Dorothy Thompson, a college spokeswoman, was friends with the elder Kusayamas and now is friends with Nori. The boys' father established an international education scholarship at the school.
Global boredom
Students in an early afternoon business course at UW-Richland listen to a lecture. They include Ke Zhang of China, left, and Komal Farooq of Pakistan.
