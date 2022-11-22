UW System moving degree programs off Richland Center campus

The University of Wisconsin System has ordered UW-Platteville to shift its instructional programs away from its Richland Center campus starting next year, as enrollment hits an all-time low.
In a letter Tuesday to UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich, System President Jay Rothman outlined a four-step plan for the Richland Center campus, which includes moving all instructional programs to either the Platteville or Baraboo campuses for fall 2023 while developing a plan to "maintain a suitable presence" at the Richland County campus through such things as enrichment programs or courses for adults.
The Richland Center campus enrolled just 60 students this fall, the fewest of all two-year branch campuses. Enrollment has plummeted since 2014, when there were 567 students enrolled.
In his letter, Rothman acknowledged UW-Platteville's "good faith effort" to stabilize enrollment, noting those efforts have not worked.
"While the University of Wisconsin System remains committed to the branch campuses and to providing as broad of access for students as possible, there comes a time when financial pressure and low enrollment makes in-person degree level academic instruction no longer tenable," the letter stated.
The majority of the two-year branch campuses have been seeing declines in enrollment for at least the last 10 years. Even so, all the campuses but Richland Center still count hundreds of students, with UW-Platteville at Baraboo the second-smallest at 216 students.
Rothman said in an interview Monday that branch campuses have experienced the same phenomenon of declining enrollment that other community and technical colleges around the nation have faced.
The proposal by then-System President Ray Cross to merge the campuses five years ago was intended to shore up the institutions' unsustainable operations while preserving access to education in those rural counties.
The Richland Center campus offers programs in general education, business administration, agriculture, hospitality and pre-engineering. Interim Campus Dean Brandon Flattery did not respond to a request for comment.
Nationwide, community colleges and technical schools were hit harder in the pandemic than four-year schools. In 2021, fall enrollment dropped 10% and enrollment by students who are Black, Hispanic or Indigenous dropped nearly 30%.
Rothman said in the letter that the status quo is no longer sustainable at Richland Center.
"Each of the branch campuses have a different strategy about what it's going to look like going forward," Rothman said Monday of plans to turn enrollment around. "But we've got to address that, and we have to have the branch campuses be sustainable in the long run."
Community loss
It's easy to see the impact of UW-Richland Center in southwestern Wisconsin, Richland Center Tourism Coordinator Marty Richards said.
"You drive down the road and every house on these rural roads, you point at it, and either a parent or multiple kids attended the campus for a period of time over the last 50 years," Richards said. "For our community, it was really a source of pride."
The decision to close the Richland Center campus to in-person instruction both angered and saddened Richards, who attended school there for two semesters. Two of his children also received their associate degrees there. A decade earlier, community members had worked to bolster the school's enrollment prior to its consolidation with UW-Platteville. Now it feels as if that work has been undone, Richards said.
In a community meeting less than a year ago, UW-Platteville administrators acknowledged mistakes in integrating both Richland Center and Baraboo's campuses into their infrastructure but appeared optimistic about the future, Richards said.
Feeling the hurt
Richards called the move to end instruction at Richland Center's campus premature and said he feels that closing the campus was a goal from the start of consolidation.
"There is either really poor management and has been from the start, or there was a plan from the start, and that's what they walked out to the result we have today," he said.
Macey Wood, a freshman on the Richland Center campus, said she's not surprised the campus will end instruction next fall based on how small the enrollment is.
Wood said she chose to enroll there because it allows her to live at home and attend school, saving "a reasonable amount of money" compared to a four-year campus.
"It's sad because it's so convenient for students who want to save money and live near or at home," she said. "Due to this significant decision, I will have to switch campuses, which will likely mean I'll have to commute further or move away from home."
International students on the campus of UW-Richland Center prepare to participate in a Parade of Nations event on the campus in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. Pictured from left are Pakistani students Khurram Khan, Komal Farooq and Bushra Aziz, Evgeny Sklyarskiy of Russia, and Catherine Barnes of Liberia. John Hart -- State Journal
Bushra Aziz, a first-year student from Pakistan, left, and her roommate, Catlin Topel, of Cambridge, Wis., converse in their dormitory room on the campus of UW-Richland Center in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
Bushra Aziz had never seen snow prior to moving to attend UW-Richland from her native Pakistan. Her roommate, Catlin Topel of Cambridge, had never eaten spicy Indian food. They're having a blast getting to know each other and the different cultures that mix daily in their dormitory.
Rachael Way of Viroqua, left; Tidiane Sylla of Ivory Coast; Tyler Wanek and John Pasold, of Blue River; Gabriella Bemis of Edgerton; Jisa Park of South Korea and Mahi Begum of Pakistan participate in a business class exercise at UW-Richland.
International students enrolled in a business class at UW-Richland Center collaborate with local students during an exercise on the campus in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
Students enrolled in a business course at UW-Richland Center, including, from left, Tyler Wanek of Blue river, Wis., Jihwan Park, of Korea, John Pasold of Blue River, Wis. and Lisha Chen of China listen during a lecture on the campus in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
Nori Kusayama, 20, of Tokyo, was born into the international student experience at UW-Richland. His brothers attended nearly 20 years ago and now he's a student. Dorothy Thompson, a college spokeswoman, was friends with the elder Kusayamas and now is friends with Nori. The boys' father established an international education scholarship at the school.
Lucia Ponce de Leon of Uruguay and Eduardo Salina pf Venezuela join international students in a Parade of Nations event on the campus of UW-Richland Center in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
International students on the campus of UW-Richland Center in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. From left are Hussein Bilal of Kenya and Tidiane Sylla and Gaelle Sehi of the Ivory Coast. John Hart -- State Journal
UW-Richland Center student Catherine Barnes of Liberia wears her country's colors on her cheek during a Parade of Nations event on the campus in Richland Center, Wis. Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. John Hart -- State Journal
With 52 international students from 20 countries, UW-Richland Center celebrates its diverse student population.
Parade of faces
Panama Pakistan China Liberia. Those are some of the countries these students at UW-Richland call home. Not pictured are students from 16 other nations around the world.
A brisk walk to class
Apple: the international language
Mahi Begum of Pakistan, left, and Emilie Rojemann of Potosi laugh at something on an ipad screen during a break in classes at UW-Richland.
Foreign, U.S. students mix at UW-Richland
Tokyo meets Richland Center
Global boredom
Students in an early afternoon business course at UW-Richland listen to a lecture. They include Ke Zhang of China, left, and Komal Farooq of Pakistan.
