UW System orders audit into bidding process of a UW-Madison project

Thompson said the review stems from this “potential missed step.”

Deloitte alleges UW-Madison allowed two competitors, Huron and Accenture, to participate in crafting part of the bid and then bidding on the project — a process the company decried as “marred by a lack of transparency, unequal treatment and conflicts of interest that cannot be tolerated in government procurement.”

UW-Madison assessed companies through what’s known as a request for proposals. The university evaluated vendors based on the quality of their proposal and past experience, not just the dollar figure they offered.

Huron and Accenture were respectively awarded $808,000 and $819,000 contracts to work on the first phase of the UW-Madison project, according to System.

In a letter to Deloitte on Monday, UW-Madison purchasing director Lori Voss said the request for proposals was canceled on Feb. 18 — five days before the company raised concerns in its Feb. 23 letter. She said the university won’t seek new bids until the review is complete.