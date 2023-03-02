University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is proposing a 5% tuition increase for the 2023-24 academic year, the first for the System in a decade.
The UW Board of Regents will consider Rothman's proposal at its meeting later this month. Rothman announced his plan to state lawmakers during an informational hearing on the System's budget requests for the 2023-25 biennium.
This would be the first increase in tuition since 2013, when it was frozen for eight years in the biennial budget cycles and left frozen by the Regents for the 2022-23 school year. The state legislature relinquished control of in-state tuition setting back the Regents in 2021.
"This modest tuition increase will help our universities continue to provide students with a world-class education, produce the talent that Wisconsin's workforce needs to succeed and spark innovation and vitality in our communities," Rothman said. "I fully expect we'll be serving this state for generations to come, and the investments we make now will carry into that future. Similarly, the investments we choose not to make will also have consequences that will move into the future."
The announcement comes a week after Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal for the next biennium left the System $130 million short of the $435.9 million increase it asked for. And earlier this week, Republican lawmakers proposed a bill that would allow the Regents to set tuition, but limit any increases of in-state resident tuition to the rate of inflation.
A 2020 study by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found that other states did a better job than Wisconsin at providing public universities with more taxpayer funding to make up for budget shortfalls caused by tuition freezes or other limits.
Schools across the UW System dealt with the shortfalls caused by the tuition freeze by raising tuition for out-of-state residents and graduate students — which are determined by each university — as well as by cutting programs and increasing faculty workloads.
The System used $25 million in pandemic-related relief funds last year to make up for budget shortfalls caused by the tuition freeze.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.