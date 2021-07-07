UW System proposes no tuition increase for in-state students despite freeze set to be lifted

Tuition for in-state undergraduates enrolled at a University of Wisconsin System campus will remain flat over the next school year under a plan put forth by System officials.

That’s despite the UW Board of Regents being poised to have its tuition-setting authority restored for the first time in eight years under a state budget that Gov. Tony Evers must act on by Friday.

The Regents are scheduled to vote on the System’s budget at a Thursday meeting in Madison. The proposal to keep tuition the same comes after more than a year of mostly online learning that led to many students calling for a tuition refund.

The Republican-controlled Legislature froze resident undergraduate tuition in 2013 and kept it that way through the 2020-21 school year. The move has been hailed by students and families as a way to keep the cost of college more affordable.