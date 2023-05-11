The University of Wisconsin System will eliminate questions on how prospective employees would advance diversity, equity and inclusion missions in an effort to de-politicize hiring as Republican lawmakers have claimed the universities suffer from a lack of conservative faculty.
System President Jay Rothman announced the new guideline Thursday during a state Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities hearing about the perceived lack of free speech and intellectual diversity on System campuses.
Rothman's directive requires all System chancellors to remove any mandatory written questions about diversity missions from applications by June 30.
Those statements could be perceived as political, Rothman said, and could prevent prospective candidates, especially those who are conservative, from applying. And while any evidence the System has of this happening is from anecdotal from lawmakers and free speech experts, Rothman said he thought the directive was an appropriate step to take.
He added this doesn't mean the System is abandoning diversity initiatives. Rather, through this directive, the System is doubling down by encouraging more diversity and expanding it to include other areas of difference such as thought, veteran status and disability.
"If people think we are imposing litmus tests on them at that stage in the employment process, we are not being inclusive," Rothman said. "We need to be inclusive."
The directive comes a week after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he wanted to see diversity, equity and inclusion departments eliminated from the System, saying they are "burrowed in like a tick on every single college campus."
It also comes the week after a racist video featuring a white, female UW-Madison student prompted hundreds to protest and demand her expulsion.
The change comes after the System launched a review in late April of statements in hiring practices that might be perceived as political, Rothman said, a review that found written answers on diversity were used in limited circumstances.
Free speech on System campuses has been a lightning rod for more than a year, leading back to the announcement of a free speech survey for students last spring.
The survey found that while the vast majority of students felt their instructors did a good job in encourage diverse viewpoints in the classroom, most also opted to not speak up in sharing their opinions and felt in at least some instances, it was permissible for administration to disinvite speakers who are thought to be offensive.
The Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities has held three other informational hearings on free speech and intellectual diversity on college campuses in the past month. Those hearings featured the academics who conducted the free speech survey and conservative UW-Madison students who testified about their perceived slights from students and a professor over homework assignments.
During a hearing in early April, committee chair Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, seemed to hint at possible legislation that would expand the System's diversity statements to include differences of opinion.
"Over the course of the past three hearings, we've heard a lot about all sorts of diversity that is heavily promoted on college campuses. But we've heard very little about ideological diversity," Murphy said. "When it comes to the university experience, I very firmly believe that ideological diversity must be on an equal plane with all other types of diversity in our university system ... if it is not, our students will never receive the true college experience they deserve."
Rothman also has moderated multiple panels in that same time frame featuring lawmakers and free speech experts.
Speech at private colleges
Lawmakers at the hearing Thursday were at times split along party lines over a recent symposium venue change at Medical College of Wisconsin, a private university that receives state funds for psychiatry and behavioral residency and violence prevention programs.
Last week, Medical College of Wisconsin President John Raymond Sr. announced a Wisconsin Association of Scholars symposium on the uses and abuses of diversity, equity and inclusion would be moved off campus due to "disruptive conditions." The panel was set to feature Murphy, who opened Thursday's meeting saying he experienced being "canceled" for the first time; U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh; and John Sailer, a senior fellow and director of university policy with the National Association of Scholars.
Sailer and Medical College of Wisconsin student Daniel Hughes testified to the assembly committee Thursday. Hughes told lawmakers he had been subjected to pushback on his ideas from his peers and thought any university, including those that are private but receive public funds, should be expected to uphold strong freedom of expression values.
Medical College of Wisconsin's teachings on areas such as system racism in the healthcare or climate change's impact on health often reflect progressive ideas, Hughes added.
"Other students reliably tell me they're terrified to express views that are outside of the expected viewpoint due to potentially being punished before recommendations or other measures," he said.
Some Democratic lawmakers were dismayed that the testimony could be used to punish Medical College of Wisconsin over its speech. Many private organizations receive state money through grants and contracts, Democratic members said, but they aren't expected to testify on their opinions.
"Mr. Chair, I'm disturbed by the suggestion that any ... invited member of the public can come to any committee now and ask for threatened funding for various institutions in order to get their way," Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, said. "I think it sets a disturbing precedent, and I'm disturbed that we weren't able to hear from administration at the Medical College of Wisconsin. I think that their voice is equally important in this conversation."
