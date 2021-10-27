UW System will follow federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

The University of Wisconsin System announced Wednesday that it will comply with an executive order issued by President Joe Biden more than six weeks ago requiring federal contractors to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We cannot afford to jeopardize millions of dollars in federal contracts, which are integral to our academic and research missions," interim System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement. "Therefore, we intend to be in compliance with the federal executive order on vaccine mandates.”

The System's announcement that it would comply with the mandate comes on the last possible day for employees to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, the deadline Biden set in the order. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine have until Nov. 3 to get their first shot and those getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine must do so by Nov. 24.

Biden's Sept. 9 order has compelled colleges across the country to announce vaccine requirements, even in some conservative states where governors and legislators oppose vaccine mandates.

A large share of employees are already vaccinated at the System's two research universities, with 95% having received the shot at UW-Madison and 82% at UW-Milwaukee. Unvaccinated employees are required to test weekly, an option that isn't allowed under the federal order. Employees can request a medical or religious exemption under the order.

Biden's order covers not only people directly paid by federal contracts, but also anyone who works to support them, such as those in human resources, billing and legal departments. Many colleges have interpreted the broadly-written order to be a campuswide employee mandate.

It was not clear whether the UW System read the order in that way, and also whether it would apply to all campuses. System officials did not immediately respond to emails, calls and text messages.

The American Council on Education, a national organization representing colleges across the country, has said in its guidance that the federal order "will extend to many faculty and staff with no connection to any federal contract. Indeed, at many institutions they may cover most or all employees."

The three largest universities in Kansas have announced they will comply. So has the University of Alabama System, which cited the potential financial repercussions of ignoring the order.

But the Chronicle of Higher Education reported that some colleges are interpreting the mandate narrowly. Officials at the public university systems in Texas and Tennessee said they are studying which specific employees have work related to federal contracts that would be covered under the order.

The Wisconsin Technical College System doesn't believe the mandate broadly applies to its schools, though officials are continuing to assess whether "the very small number of training contracts" colleges may have with the federal government would affect them, spokesperson Conor Smyth said.

Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, blasted the UW System for announcing its intention to follow the federal order. The longtime and vocal UW critic said the System was "trying to hide details of this decision for as long as possible to avoid potential litigation."

Nass has previously asked legislative leaders to sue the System over what he describes as "excessive" COVID-19 policies, which include mask mandates and mandatory testing for unvaccinated individuals. His calls have gone unheeded by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

This story may be updated.

