The University of Wisconsin System will still launch its Wisconsin Tuition Promise this fall, using $13.8 million it has on hand to fund the program for low-income students.
But with the GOP-led Legislature balking at using state funds for the program next year, its future is in doubt beyond its first cohort of students.
The Wisconsin Tuition Promise would help pay for up to four years of tuition and fees for in-state students coming from families earning less than $62,000 annually. Transfer students would receive two years of funding.
It’s a “last-dollar scholarship,” meaning the System agrees to pick up the cost for participating students after all other funding sources, such as scholarships and grants, have been exhausted. The program is modeled after UW-Madison’s Bucky’s Tuition Promise, which launched in 2018.
UW-Madison students will not be eligible for the System’s program.
The System will fund the Wisconsin Tuition Promise’s first cohort — eight semesters for eligible first-year students and four for transfer students — but asked the state for $24.5 million to cover the second cohort beginning in 2024-25. But the program was one of more than 500 provisions axed from Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget proposal by the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee last week.
Funding for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise could still make it into the final budget negotiated by the Legislature and Evers. The System also requested state funding for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise during the last biennium budget, but to no avail.
“The UW System is committed to funding the first cohort of students. There have been no decisions beyond that,” System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.
The Wisconsin Tuition Promise was part of the impetus for the System’s recent social media campaign to get more of the state’s high school students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Students only have to fill out the FAFSA to qualify for the tuition-waiver program.
UW-Madison, meanwhile, expanded its Bucky’s Tuition Promise earlier this year to include Bucky’s Pell Pathway, which covers housing and other education-related fees such as books for in-state students coming from families who make $65,000 or less annually. UW-Madison expects 800 students to be eligible for the expanded program next year.
UW-Madison is able to finance the program with private donations and other revenue sources, including licensing royalties.
While UW-Milwaukee has its own licensing arm, UWM Research Foundation, and the WiSys Technology Foundation handles licensing for the remaining 11 universities, they lack the financial firepower of UW-Madison’s Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, which funnels tens of millions of dollars into the university from invention patent royalties each year.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.