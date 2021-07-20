UW to start LGBTQ+ fellowship program for doctors

The UW School of Medicine and Public Health has been selected as the first site of the National LGBTQ+ Fellowship Program to train early-career doctors to understand and respond to the needs of LGBTQ+ patients.

The fellowship, supported by the American Medical Association Foundation, will bring a doctor who recently completed a primary care residency to campus to work in clinics and do research and community outreach. After a $750,000 AMA grant pays for a doctor to come for a yearlong fellowship each of the next three years, the UW medical school plans to continue and expand the program with other funds, potentially having three fellows each year, said Dr. Elizabeth Petty, senior associate dean for academic affairs.

“Our goal is to make it scalable and sustainable,” Petty said. “We’d like to create a pathway to faculty positions so they can be true champions of health equity for the LGBTQ population.”