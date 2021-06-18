UW-Whitewater chancellor resigning after cancer diagnosis

Watson submitted a resignation letter on Wednesday, explaining that he was recently diagnosed with stomach and intestinal cancer.

“This type of cancer is exacerbated by stress,” he wrote. “The stress in the role of the chancellor is plentiful.”

Watson will help Henderson during the transition through Oct. 31 under his current salary, which is $249,696 annually. He can then join the College of Education and Professional Studies as a tenured faculty member at an annual salary of $92,325 and begin teaching no later than the spring 2022 semester, according to the terms of his contract.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Chancellor Watson’s health issues,” Faculty Senate chair Tracy Hawkins said. “We will rally together to support him through this difficult period, and we will look forward to seeing him in the classroom in Spring 2022.”