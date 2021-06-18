UW-Whitewater chancellor resigning after cancer diagnosis

UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson will step down as university leader at the end of this month because of a recent cancer diagnosis, the University of Wisconsin System announced Thursday.
Interim System President Tommy Thompson appointed Jim Henderson, who previously served as the System’s vice president for academic and student affairs from 2016 to 2018, to serve as interim chancellor starting July 1.
Watson, who took the reins of the 12,000-student campus in August 2019, led the university through a tumultuous chapter that included declining enrollment, budget cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sexual misconduct allegations lodged against him last fall by a former student from one of Watson’s previous jobs also sidelined the chancellor for about a month until System officials determined the accusations were found to be “without merit.”
Watson submitted a resignation letter on Wednesday, explaining that he was recently diagnosed with stomach and intestinal cancer.
“This type of cancer is exacerbated by stress,” he wrote. “The stress in the role of the chancellor is plentiful.”
Watson will help Henderson during the transition through Oct. 31 under his current salary, which is $249,696 annually. He can then join the College of Education and Professional Studies as a tenured faculty member at an annual salary of $92,325 and begin teaching no later than the spring 2022 semester, according to the terms of his contract.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of Chancellor Watson’s health issues,” Faculty Senate chair Tracy Hawkins said. “We will rally together to support him through this difficult period, and we will look forward to seeing him in the classroom in Spring 2022.”
Henderson will earn $245,000 annually, along with a $2,000 monthly housing allowance, for an “indefinite period.” His background includes stints as UW-Madison provost in summer 2019, University of Louisiana at Lafayette provost from 2014 to 2016 and dean of the College of Natural and Social Sciences at California State University, Los Angeles from 2008 to 2013.
“We are incredibly fortunate that Jim Henderson has agreed to lead the university at this challenging time,” Thompson said in a statement. “He is a personable and thoughtful academic leader with exceptional experience that will benefit UW-Whitewater greatly.”
