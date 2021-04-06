Vaccination status of adults in Dane County child care COVID-19 outbreak unknown or undisclosed

Health officials said they don't know the vaccination status of all adults involved in an outbreak of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 at a Dane County child care center, and they aren't releasing the partial information they have to protect the people's confidentiality.

A state questionnaire used to investigate outbreaks like the one involving at least 35 children and adults associated with the unidentified child care center doesn't include a question about whether people have been vaccinated, said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The state Department of Health Services is working to connect its immunization registry with its disease surveillance system so the vaccination status of people who test positive routinely would be known, spokeswoman Jennifer Miller said.

That would allow officials to track "breakthrough" cases — when people are infected after vaccination, which can occur since no vaccine is 100% effective. Samples from such people undergo the whole genome sequencing required to identify the more contagious variants, which is done on less than 1% of samples overall. That can help officials better understand how effective the vaccines are against the variants, which appear to be driving an uptick in cases in some states.