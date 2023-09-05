A greater share of students has received required vaccines in Dane County than statewide, but the rate dipped last year and only 85% or fewer students are adequately immunized at nearly two dozen schools. That puts the facilities at risk for disease outbreaks, health officials say.

In the county and in Wisconsin, more parents are getting philosophical waivers exempting students from one or more vaccines, with the state’s nonmedical exemption rate more than double the national rate. Health officials are concerned about the trend, especially because the statewide vaccination rate is down from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It boosts the risk of an outbreak, given the introduction of that virus to the school,” said Nate Patton, immunizations coordinator for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Dr. James Conway, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UW Health, said concern about outbreaks grows when vaccination rates drop below 90%. That’s because no vaccine is 100% effective, and some people can’t get vaccines.

“We need to create this buffer of community immunity so that it protects those who aren’t protected by the vaccine or can’t be protected by vaccines, but also prevents spread throughout those communities even if the disease does show up,” said Conway, who like Patton is part of the Dane County Immunization Coalition.

School vaccinations Dane County's school vaccination rate is higher than the state average. But low immunization rates and high rates of vaccine waivers in some schools increase the risk of disease outbreaks, health officials say. Fifteen doses of five vaccines are required to enter kindergarten. State and Regional web only Dane County vaccination rates State and Regional web only Dane County personal conviction waivers

Schools where fewer than 90% of students meet vaccination requirements overall might still have greater than 90% coverage for some vaccines, Conway said. Class sizes, ventilation, mask wearing and other factors also influence how vulnerable students might be.

But, “this is a slippery slope that we’re on,” he said. “The more things move in this direction, the more we put ourselves and our communities at risk for reemergence of these diseases.”

Debate over choice

Democratic state legislators have introduced a bill to remove the personal conviction waiver in Wisconsin, one of 15 states with that type of exemption. “Vaccination is not just about protecting individuals; it’s about protecting everyone,” said a memo in August from Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, and Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, seeking sponsors for the measure.

Wisconsin United For Freedom, a nonprofit that lobbied against a similar bill in 2019, which didn’t pass, says it will fight the measure again.

“Where there’s risk, there must be choice,” said Erin Runk, co-founder of Wisconsin United For Freedom, referring to the risks of vaccines, which health officials say typically are minor. “I’m a strong advocate for protecting personal choice and medical freedom when it comes to putting substances into our bodies, namely vaccines,” she said.

Runk, of Mount Horeb, said her two oldest children, sons ages 18 and 20, got the early childhood vaccines recommended by doctors. After her second son received shots at 15 months, he lost most vision in his left eye, leading her to become skeptical of vaccines, she said.

Her two other children, ages 8 and 9, haven’t received any immunizations, for which they have personal conviction waivers at the Mount Horeb School District. Her second son regained some vision, but he and his older brother were sick more often as children than the younger two have been, Runk said.

“My younger two have never had an antibiotic their entire life,” she said. “They’re very, very healthy.”

Required shots

Students in Wisconsin are required to get 15 doses of five vaccines — which protect against measles, mumps, polio, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B and other diseases — to enter kindergarten. In seventh grade, they’re required to get another whooping cough shot, known as Tdap, which stands for tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis.

The state Department of Health Services in February added meningitis shots in seventh and 12th grade to the requirements, along with making medical providers document a history of chickenpox in order for children to skip the vaccine against that disease. But in March, the Republican-controlled Legislature blocked those rules, so they are not in effect.

Last school year, 89.9% of students statewide met the minimum vaccination requirements, up from 88.7% the year before — when COVID-19 caused significant disruption — but down from 92.5% in 2016-17. Some students not included in those figures were in the process of getting vaccines.

Some 5.4% of students filed waivers from vaccine requirements last year, a figure that has roughly doubled over the past two decades, according to the state health department. For 5% of students, the exemptions were personal conviction waivers, not for medical or religious reasons. Waivers can be for one or more vaccines, with 1.6% of students opting out of all vaccines last year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6% of kindergartners in Wisconsin had nonmedical exemptions from vaccines in 2021-22, compared to the national average of 2.3%.

In Dane County, 92.1% of students met the minimum requirements last year, down from 93.2% the year before. Some 3.7% had personal conviction waivers last year, up from 2.8% the year before.

Private schools

The county’s schools with the lowest vaccination rates and highest personal conviction waiver rates are private, many of them religious.

Charis Classical Academy, a Christian school on Madison’s Far East Side where 73% of students met immunization requirements last year and 39% had personal conviction waivers, encourages students to be vaccinated, headmaster Monte Knetter said. But leaders don’t press families to explain or change their beliefs, he said.

“History shows that communicable diseases pose a real threat, but failing to vigorously uphold the value of personal convictions poses just as real of a threat, even if that threat is not immediately apparent,” Knetter said.

Mount Horeb Christian School, where 53% of students met requirements and 33% had personal conviction waivers, also encourages vaccinations, said Chuck Moore, executive director of Impact Christian Schools, the school’s owner. Given the school’s relatively low immunization rates, leaders ask parents to be sure to keep students home if they are ill, he said.

“Our dream is that everybody gets vaccinated, but we don’t have any legal authority to enforce that,” Moore said, noting that other Impact schools, such as Abundant Life and High Point in Madison, have significantly higher vaccination rates.

Madison Waldorf School, where 46% of students met requirements and 28% had personal conviction waivers, hasn’t had outbreaks other than COVID-19 in recent years, administrator Ginny Buhr said. A few years ago, when measles outbreaks were a particular concern, the school sent parents more information about that. But leaders don’t try to alter their beliefs, she said.

“We have a number of families who have personal convictions about the vaccinations, and it is their right under Wisconsin law that they can submit that waiver,” Buhr said.

Low vaccination and high waiver rates at PowerHouse Christian School in Sun Prairie are misleading because the school had only a dozen students last year, administrator Lisa Dettinger said.

Primrose School of Middleton had a “clerical issue” that mistakenly led to a report of just 8% of students meeting requirements, co-owner Amanda Kienbaum said. She said she wasn’t sure what the correct figure should be, but that the school requires all students to be vaccinated.

Public schools

Two schools in the Verona School District — Badger Ridge and Savanna Oaks middle schools — had the lowest rates of students meeting requirements, at 79% and 80%, respectively, of any public schools in the county. District spokesperson Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom said many of the kids who didn’t meet requirements were behind on vaccines, such as Tdap, which used to be required at sixth grade instead of seventh.

Several schools in the Waunakee School District had high waiver rates, including Heritage Elementary, where 18% of students had personal conviction waivers.

Lisa Jondle, the district’s director of student services, noted that waivers sometimes mean students are behind on vaccines, not that they never intend to get them. Staff tell parents where students can access shots and “provide reminders that vaccines can still be received when a waiver is on file,” Jondle said.

At the Madison School District, 91% of students met vaccine requirements last year, down from 95.2% in 2018-19. Schools with relatively low immunization or high waiver rates include Allis, Mendota and Shorewood Hills elementary schools and Badger Rock, Jefferson, Sennett and Toki middle schools.

Dawn Sebranek, a school nurse who leads the district’s immunization program, said the problem sometimes is poor access to vaccines, not opposition to them. The district is partnering with local health care providers to hold vaccine clinics in October in some schools, including some of those with the lowest vaccination rates.

“We are concerned about areas with lower immunization rates,” Sebranek said.

Of 497 students in the district with waivers, 94 have received no vaccines, meaning the remainder have had one or more, she said.

For families with waivers, staff reach out at least once a year, reminding them that the students could contract diseases, expose vulnerable infants or older adults in their households and, in the case of outbreaks, have to miss school and extracurricular activities.

“There’s a lot of pieces, or risks, to signing a waiver,” Sebranek said.