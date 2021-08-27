Vaccine requirements for teachers, staff recommended by Madison School District

School health offices will track cases that occur in buildings and conduct contact tracing to determine if there are cases that have been transmitted within the school. That data will be available on the district’s COVID dashboard. Parents will also be notified individually if a positive COVID case pops up in their child’s classroom.

"It’s our goal to to not have to have teachers do concurrent (teaching)," said Marvin Pryor, the district’s chief academic officer.

Teachers will work with individual students who are required to quarantine to determine the best way to keep them up to speed with their school work. If an entire classroom is required to quarantine, a teacher can pivot to online-only learning with tools and skills developed during the 2020-21 school year.

“We’re going to have to be nimble and we don’t know how this is going to progress, even with the delta-2 variant, but for the most part we want to get our students in and give them the best experience possible,” Jenkins said.

Regardless of mitigation strategies in place, parents are worried for the safety of their children.