Vanessa Yvette Rivera, 24, of Racine, faces charges of burglary of a building or dwelling.
If you're thinking about going to a high school football game on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
Classes at Monona Grove High School were canceled Friday after the school’s art teacher and tennis coach died during a tennis match Thursday.
UW-Madison police reported that 66 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 32 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and New Mexico State.
One person was killed and four were injured in an OWI crash in north-central Wisconsin on Saturday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Dr. Barbara Knox left Wisconsin and Alaska amid allegations of workplace bullying and wrongful diagnoses of child abuse; she now practices in Florida.
The Kenosha Police Department is actively investigating a man's death which occurred Friday evening during an apparent break-in and assault.
Madison schools quietly roll out policy preventing parents from emailing students, then reverse course
The change was to take effect just as schools were implementing tighter controls on student cellphone use.
The owner of Doobie's Beer Joint, where the 20-year-old driver was prior to the Highway 11 crash, says there's more to the story and will push back against the allegations.
A 45-year-old Madison man was also killed when he stepped into the path of an oncoming semitruck on Interstate 90, the State Patrol said.
Four staff members at a Waukesha child care center were taken into custody while investigators looked into allegations of physical abuse.