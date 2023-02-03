A vast area of open water and thin ice on Lake Monona is perplexing lake experts and alarming some area residents, worried that unsuspecting people or pets might fall in.

Although the gap is hard to miss — at least in the daytime. The normally uninterrupted blanket of snow on the eastern edge of the lake along Tonyawatha Trail suddenly stops at a pool that appears to be at least 2,000 feet long and, at its widest, stretches 2,000 feet or more toward the center of the lake.

It’s not known how much of the gap is still open water and how much has finally skimmed over in ice. But whatever ice is there appears very thin.

“It’s very odd,” said Hillary Dugan, who studies lake dynamics at the Center for Limnology at UW-Madison, after viewing satellite images of the open area.

Theories for how that stretch of the lake could remain unfrozen or lightly frozen so deep into winter include current from the Yahara River, which flows through the 3,359-acre lake; the presence of warmer water; and speculation that, after a crack formed, the ice heaved against itself, allowing water to seep onto the ice and melt it.

For Mary Paul Long and Dick Gartner, who have lived along the lake for 30-some years, the last 10 in their current home directly across from the gap, it’s both curious and alarming.

“About mid- to late December, most of the lake was frozen for a while but not that part, and we thought, ‘Well that’s odd, but it’s going to freeze,’ and it didn’t,” Long said. “We got a little bit of ice this last cold snap, and now it seems to be disappearing again.”

“It’s never been open water,” Gartner said. “It’s always frozen.”

Unpredictable ice

The couple have ventured out onto the ice this year but stayed well away from the open edge, which they estimate to be about 100 yards from shore, for fear their dogs might fall in. Most worrisome, Long said, are the snowmobilers who cruise up and down the shoreline. They can’t see the open water at night, she said.

The mystery is just the latest reminder in an inconsistent winter of the unpredictability of lake ice. On Jan. 26, a Madison woman was rescued by an ice angler after she fell through a thin section of ice on Lake Mendota’s Spring Harbor. Two days later, a 45-year-old experienced ice angler died during a snowstorm when his ATV plunged through thin ice on Lake Waubesa.

Marking the area is unrealistic, said Sgt. Kyle McNally of the of the Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. That’s because markers can give the illusion that other parts of the lake pose no danger, when that can never be known, he said. Plus, the area is just too large to adequately cordon off, McNally said.

“The fishermen all know it’s there,” he said. “I’m concerned that if we get some of that thin ice forming and a snowstorm comes in, it will appear the same as the rest of the lake.”

McNally compared the opening to the open water and thin ice that stretches from the railroad trestle to Lake Farm Park on Lake Waubesa, which is caused by the current of the Yahara River. With its headwaters in northern Dane County, the river flows through Cherokee Marsh, Lake Mendota and Lake Monona before going under the Beltline to Upper Mud Lake. From there, it flows into lakes Waubesa and Kegonsa then flows through Stoughton and into the Rock River.

Although the open section in Lake Monona is on the opposite side of the lake from where the river enters at Yahara Place Park, the current could be flowing through the area on its way to Wicawak Bay, where it leaves the lake.

‘Nature is a crazy thing’

In daylight, the opening “is pretty obvious,” said McNally, who uses an air boat to patrol the lake and has seen the expanse of water up close. The ice near the edge of the open water also “is pretty thick,” said McNally. He thinks a heave, which is created by warming and cooling temperatures that create a crack and results in two pieces of ice pushing up against each other, may be to blame for the phenomenon.

“Nature is a crazy thing, and ice can’t be trusted, obviously,” McNally said.

Dugan, an assistant professor whose research spans from Wisconsin to Antarctica, said typically open water areas occur in the same places year after year, which makes this particular spot puzzling. But warm water and current are usually the culprits, she said.

A heave could be the cause for the opening, but those often will freeze shortly after.

“These lakes react pretty quickly to changes in the weather,” Dugan said. “We had some nice cold days for a while now. For it to be open water now seems a little surprising.”