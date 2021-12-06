Vernon County business known as Amish Wal-Mart destroyed by fire, authorities say

A Vernon County business commonly known as Amish Wal-Mart was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a fire at at Trail's End, a business commonly known as the Amish Wal-Mart, at S302A Little Ridge Road in the town of Whitestown, Sheriff John Spears said in a statement.

The fire spread rapidly as everyone inside escaped safely, with no injuries, Spears said.

The Ontario Fire Department, LaFarge Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Westby Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, and Cashton Fire Department all responded to extinguish the fire, but not before the building was destroyed, Spears said.

The source of the fire appears to have been the chimney of the wood stove, and it remains under investigation, Spears said.

