Verona man loses hand after fireworks accident

“I had immediate relief,” he said. “I haven’t had a single phantom pain or feeling since.”

The effect can be long-term because the process resets pain receptors, said Dr. Alaa Abd-Elsayed, medical director of UW Health’s pain clinic, who performed the outpatient procedure.

“You lock the gate so other stimuli cannot travel to the brain,” Abd-Elsayed said. “When pain comes through the same pathway, it will find the gate closed by another stimulation and will not travel.”

The device, by Cleveland-based SPR Therapeutics, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2018. It is also being used at UW Health on patients with back, foot and chest pain, Abd-Elsayed said.

When Shortreed tried to stop taking the opioids all at once, he got sick from withdrawal. But he managed to wean himself off the drugs in two weeks. By January, he was off all pain and nerve medication.

“It wasn’t until I had clarity being drug-free did I realize how impaired I actually was on that cocktail of drugs,” he said.

Restoring normal life