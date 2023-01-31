Victim in Iowa County shooting last week dies of injuries

A woman shot last week in Iowa County died from her injuries Monday, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, and the man arrested in the case is now charged with homicide.
The woman was found shot Jan. 25 after authorities responded to a call at 4382 Percussion Road in the town of Wyoming just after 8:30 p.m. The woman's family has asked that her name not be released, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sontic
IOWA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Timothy D. Sontic, of Hillpoint, was arrested last week and initially tentatively charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. That charge has now been upgraded to homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon, the Sheriff's Office said. He remains in the county jail on $250,000 bond.
