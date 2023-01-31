 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victim in Iowa County shooting last week dies of injuries

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman shot last week in Iowa County died from her injuries Monday, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, and the man arrested in the case is now charged with homicide.

The woman was found shot Jan. 25 after authorities responded to a call at 4382 Percussion Road in the town of Wyoming just after 8:30 p.m. The woman's family has asked that her name not be released, the Sheriff's Office said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Timothy Sontic (copy)

Sontic

Timothy D. Sontic, of Hillpoint, was arrested last week and initially tentatively charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. That charge has now been upgraded to homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon, the Sheriff's Office said. He remains in the county jail on $250,000 bond.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Seven officers disciplined in Tyre Nichols' death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News