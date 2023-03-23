A sweet moment between a Dodge County Sheriff's deputy and his dog, Tek, has captured a lot of attention.

It was Tek's last day after almost six years on the job as a law enforcement K9.

As is typical with law enforcement retirements, a dispatcher recounted Tek's achievements over the air, including 314 deployments and helping with 98 arrests.

But it's the interaction between Tek and his handler, Lt. Taylor Nehls, that makes the occasion so emotional. Tek will remain with Nehls and his family during retirement.

The video has been viewed more than 1 million times on TikTok and 76,000 times on Facebook.