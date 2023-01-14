 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia From Above: A look at Richmond from the air

20230115_RTD_MET_VAFROMABOVE
Shaban Athuman, TIMES-DISPATCH

This week’s picture was taken behind Diversity Thrift. I stumbled upon this view just as I was driving southbound on Interstate 95. The sun was casting orange shadows on the city. This photo was cropped from a large panorama. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been making time-lapse images and panoramas of the city that I hope to share in an upcoming column.

Last week, I asked our readers to send recommendations of places that they find interesting and wish others to see. I want to thank those who have taken the time to send in their suggestions. Over the next couple of months, I hope to start photographing these suggestions. Please send suggestions both from the Richmond area and from the rest of the state — as, after all, this is the “Virginia From Above” series. My email is SAthuman@timesdispatch.com.

Our 'Virginia from above' series

