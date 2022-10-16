 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia from Above: The joys of twilight on Oregon Hill

20221016_MET_DRONEFEATURE

Chris Milk and Sodapop are seen on a walk on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Oregon Hill in Richmond, Virginia.

 Photos by SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Stratford Hills Shopping Center is seen on Wednesday, October 12,

For last Sunday’s feature, I went to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and experienced some technical difficulties with my drone.

The batteries don’t last very long.

For this week, I wanted to see how the city looked from the Oregon Hill overlook. As the sun was setting and my battery was running low, I met Chris Milk and his cat, Sodapop. The two were enjoying the last of evening sunlight.

I flew the drone for nearly 12 minutes, creating a time-lapse of the city that will be featured here in upcoming weeks.

Shortly after I landed, I took this photo of Milk and Sodapop (at right).

