Virus levels high in Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, even among fully vaccinated

Some vaccinated people infected with COVID-19 in Wisconsin in June and July had as much virus as newly infected unvaccinated people, meaning they can also readily spread infection, according to a new study by researchers in Madison.

The findings echo a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report describing an outbreak centered in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The CDC study focused on cases arising from a handful of large public gatherings, while the new Wisconsin results came from more everyday circumstances.

Analysis of nearly 300 COVID-positive samples collected in Wisconsin between June 28 and July 24 showed no significant difference in “viral load” between 79 fully vaccinated people and 212 unvaccinated people, according to a study by researchers at UW-Madison, Public Health Madison and Dane County and Exact Sciences.

The vaccinated and unvaccinated study subjects had high viral loads at the time of their positive tests, levels shown in previous studies to be substantial enough to make them contagious to others, the researchers said.