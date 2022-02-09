Voting deputies cleared to visit Wisconsin nursing homes despite recent COVID-19 surge

With Wisconsin’s primary election coming Tuesday and the spring election April 5, special voting deputies are once again visiting nursing homes to help residents complete absentee ballots despite the omicron variant surge of COVID-19 that appears to be subsiding.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, the Wisconsin Elections Commission directed municipal clerks not to send the election workers to long-term care facilities as had been customary, to help prevent infection. The directive remained in place for the November 2020 presidential election and the February 2021 primary.

In March 2021, the commission cleared clerks to send the deputies again for the spring election the following month, and that guidance has continued. “Clerks are being instructed to follow the statute and attempt to serve all qualified facilities in their municipality,” commission spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said Tuesday.

Nursing home groups and clerks said the deputies are visiting the facilities and following the same guidelines as other visitors. Upon arrival, they are assessed for symptoms, their temperature is checked and they must fill out a questionnaire about possible COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. When inside, they must maintain physical distance from others and wear face masks, with some facilities requiring other protective equipment.

“They’re going to be treated as any other visitor into the facility,” said Rick Abrams, CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, and the Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living, which represents assisted living facilities. “We want visitation to be as open as possible.”

If deputies display COVID-19 symptoms, they won’t be allowed into facilities and clerks will be asked to send other deputies, Abrams said. If facilities have widespread outbreaks, deputies may not be let in temporarily, he said.

Abrams said he wasn’t aware of any clerks who had decided not to send deputies or any facilities that had refused them.

John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, which also represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities, said nursing homes are taking their cues from clerks, noting “visitation has certainly opened up, versus a year ago.”

Alyssa Gaffney, clerk for the village of Mount Horeb, said two deputies visited the Ingleside Communities facility Monday and planned to do the same before the spring election in April. They had to wear N95 masks and goggles, Gaffney said.

Holly Licht, clerk for the city of Verona, said her deputy visits are scheduled, with temperature checks and masking expected.

Tracy Oldenburg, clerk for the city of Fitchburg, said Tuesday she sent an email to care facilities more than a week earlier asking if deputies could visit for the April election and if the facilities require proof of vaccination. She said she hasn’t received any responses.

Some Republicans have argued, without offering evidence, that the Elections Commission’s decision to not allow deputies into care facilities in 2020 may have contributed to voter fraud. They include Robert Spindell, a Republican appointee on the commission. The other five members — three Democrat appointees and two Republican appointees — have defended the commission’s actions.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in October claimed eight residents of the Ridgewood Care Center in Racine cast ballots in the November 2020 election even though their families believed they did not have the capacity to vote. Without special voting deputies to assist them, Schmaling suggested, someone else had to have helped the voters, possibly even filling out their ballots for them.

In a statement last fall, the Elections Commission, with the exception of Spindell, expressed its “strenuous disagreement” with Schmaling’s allegations.

Scott Myers, Ridgewood administrator, didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday about whether the facility is allowing deputies this spring.

The highly transmissible omicron variant, first detected in the state in early December, led to a record 2,278 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 12 and a record daily average of 18,836 newly reported cases on Jan. 19. By Tuesday, hospitalizations had declined to 1,207 and the daily average was 3,142 cases.

As of Jan. 30, 82.2% of staff at Wisconsin nursing homes that reported the information were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 89.4% of residents, according to federal data.

