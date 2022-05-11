Wanted sex offender arrested in Wisconsin after fleeing police with children in car, authorities say

A man who led police on a chase through Dane, Columbia and Sauk counties last week before getting arrested near the Wisconsin Dells was wanted for pointing a gun at police and failing to register as a sex offender in North Dakota, as well as a felony charge from Texas, authorities said.

For the duration of the roughly 40-minute chase Thursday afternoon, the man had an infant, a child and a woman in the vehicle with him, Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Bret Manke said in an email Tuesday night. The passengers were not visible during the pursuit, Manke noted.

Neither of the children were injured during the chase, Manke said. They were released with the woman after law enforcement caught up with the wanted man.

The Wisconsin State Patrol released further information about the chase and arrest Tuesday after inquiries from the Wisconsin State Journal. Initially it was unclear who was arrested and why.

The driver, Dustin Hendricks, 35, was arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail on tentative felony charges of eluding an officer and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, as well as a tentative misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer relating to the Thursday police chase, Manke said. Those are just the charges he's facing in Wisconsin.

Hendricks was being tracked by the FBI because of a warrant out of Williston County, North Dakota, for failing to register as a sex offender, Manke said. On May 4, he allegedly pointed a gun at Williston police officers during a chase in North Dakota. He also had an infant in the vehicle with him during that pursuit.

In Harris County, Texas, Hendricks was wanted for allegedly evading arrest with a vehicle, a felony-level offense, Manke said.

On Thursday, the FBI located Hendricks traveling south through Wisconsin on Interstate 94, Manke said. Wisconsin troopers attempted to stop him on I-39/90/94 near DeForest around 1:20 p.m., but he fled.

Hendricks drove south on I-90 past the Beltline, then north into Madison, and back on the interstate heading north into Columbia County and then Sauk County, Manke said.

Several law enforcement agencies became involved including the FBI; the Madison, Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells police departments; and the Dane County, Columbia County, and Sauk County sheriff's offices, Manke said.

After a roughly 65-mile chase, State Patrol officers successfully used spike strips on Hendricks' vehicle on I-90 just south of the Wisconsin Dells, Manke said. But Hendricks kept driving a bit further, ditching his vehicle in the parking lot of the Kalahari.

Hendricks then fled on foot into a wooded area, Manke said. State troopers found him hiding in a tree and finally arrested him.

