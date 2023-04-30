If a divorce is in the cards for UW-Milwaukee’s Washington County campus and the University of Wisconsin System, County Executive Josh Schoemann hopes it’s amicable.
While a separation isn’t certain, the marriage between the System and the county — which owns the Washington County campus that the System leases — is definitely troubled.
Faced with steep enrollment declines at most of the state’s two-year branch campuses, System President Jay Rothman already has announced that the Richland Center campus will no longer offer degree-earning classes, effective this summer.
In trying to avoid Richland County’s fate, the Washington County campus is considering what higher education could look like if the school and System part ways.
“It’s all about keeping our kids here in Washington County,” said Scott Henke, a member of the Washington County task force studying the issue.
UW-Milwaukee at Washington County has lost nearly 70% of its enrollment since 2010, when it had 1,117 students; in fall 2022, the headcount was 332. Other System branch campuses are facing similar enrollment declines.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors hopes to stem the decline by creating a new community college pilot program that would sever its five-decade connection with the UW System and, instead, tie the campus to the 16-school Wisconsin Technical College System.
The board approved a proposal earlier this month that would combine the resources of UW-Milwaukee at Washington County and Moraine Park Technical College, both of which have campuses in West Bend. The proposal was crafted by the county higher education task force, which was revived last fall in the weeks before UW-Platteville at Richland became the first System casualty of low enrollment.
How and if that pilot program would come to fruition has yet to be seen.
But the end of degree-fulfilling classes in Richland County created a new urgency to find solutions for Washington County, County Executive Josh Schoemann told the Wisconsin State Journal last fall.
The UW System isn’t alone in facing enrollment declines. Fewer students and tough financials have led private, nonprofit colleges to announce that they’re closing their doors, including Holy Family College in Manitowoc in 2020 and Cardinal Stritch University earlier this month.
“We’re trying to make the best of a tough situation,” Schoemann said. “We’re a victim of reality. Demography is destiny, and we know that this is, demographically, completely unsustainable. So now it’s a matter of, ‘What can we do to prevent ourselves from being in a position like Cardinal Stritch or UW-Richland County?’”
Little buy-in
Any community college pilot program would need buy-in from both the System and the technical college system, because the UW System has a lease for the campus and the technical college system would have to want to partner with Washington County.
The nitty-gritty details of the new initiative, such as staffing and academic programs, would have to be worked out by those two systems, Schoemann said. Washington County plays no role in facilitating education as part of the lease agreement, but Schoemann thinks a one-time payment to help state funds follow the students would be reasonable.
The System said in a statement that it would welcome new and innovative ideas to increase access and student success at the Washington County campus, as UW-Milwaukee has made significant investments in academic programming there, System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said. Moving forward, the System and UW-Milwaukee would need to be a part of any discussions, Pitsch said.
Earlier this month, Rothman announced he had asked all System chancellors to audit the viability of their branch campuses as enrollment at the two-year schools continues to rapidly decline.
Rothman said System administration hadn’t talked with Washington County officials face-to-face but was open to it.
“We have a longstanding relationship at UW-Milwaukee, and this system before that made significant investments in Washington County,” Rothman said. “We’re more than happy to have the discussion and discuss the recommendations of the task force, but that’s a place where we need to be at the table.”
The technical college system, though, doesn’t think Washington County’s community college pilot is needed, spokesperson Katy Pettersen said. Moraine Park Technical College already can award liberal arts transfer degrees, which UW System two-year campuses award to make it easy to transfer credits to a four-year institution.
That agreement was finalized with the approval of the UW Board of Regents and the technical college system last summer.
“They’re already doing these things ... (the area) already has access to a lot of the things that are within the resolution,” she said. “We don’t see a need to formally merge anything. But like Park and all of our colleges, we always offer or would like to see any work that they can do with the (four-year campuses). We’re always happy to partner; we don’t consider ourselves competitors.”
‘A ghost town’
As the Washington County task force was considering options, it took tours of both UW-Milwaukee at Washington County and Moraine Park Technical College.
Moraine Park, task force members saw, was vibrant and bustling. UW-Milwaukee at Washington County was “a ghost town,” Henke said of his alma mater.
He recalled being shocked that areas formerly crawling with students were empty. The campus had been transformed into what he called a suitcase college, where people show up just for what they need and then leave.
Henke, who also serves as Washington County’s treasurer, and others on the task force concluded that something “different and drastic” needed to take place.
Task force members hadn’t originally started with the idea of taking a direction away from the System. But they quickly found themselves wondering whether connecting with the technical college system might reinvigorate the Washington County campus.
