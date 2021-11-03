Watch live: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues for third day

This video is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Opening statements and first witnesses were heard Tuesday.

Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

More coverage:

10:34 a.m.: Break.

10:30 a.m.: "He seemed like he was young and didn't know what was going," Washington says of the impression Rittenhouse left on him prior to the shootings. Rittenhouse was chain smoking cigarettes with gloves on, Washington said, and appeared "nervous in the situation ... A lot of people were nervous." However, he didn't appear "malicious."

10:20 a.m.: Attorneys ask Washington about how one would use a skateboard to hit someone, questions the witness struggles to answer as he says he'd never do that and never thought about using a skateboard to cause harm. "I just ride it like it's designed for."

Pool report:

Jurors began the day watching two monitors just outside the jury box as prosecutors seek to enter extensive video they say will support their case. Walking into court, jurors appeared more relaxed than the day before, some talking to each other, smiling and laughing.

Just before the trial started, Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, walked over to her son at the defense table to speak with him and a lawyer. Rittenhouse, in a blue suit and tie, hunched forward at the defense table to watch the same video as jurors on a desktop screen.

9:45 a.m.: The prosecution is breaking down video Washington has from the moments of the shootings.

9:20 a.m.: Koerri Elijah Washington, who livestreamed nights of the rioting, is back on the witness stand.

9:16 a.m.: Jury called into the room to begin trial for the day.

To begin at 9 a.m. Testimony continues today in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, where jurors heard opening statements on Tuesday that cast the defendant in sharply different lights.

For prosecutors, Rittenhouse was the problem — triggering a confrontation with one man that set in motion the bloodshed that followed. Rittenhouse's attorneys portrayed him as someone out of options who had to use deadly force to defend himself.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger described the unrest in Kenosha as “two of the roughest nights that our community has ever seen” and said outsiders were drawn to the city “like moths to a flame.”

Yet Binger repeatedly stressed that amid the hundreds of people in Kenosha and the anger and chaos in the streets, “the only person who killed anyone is the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse.”

“When we consider the reasonableness of the defendant’s actions, I ask you to keep this in mind,” Binger said, after explaining to the jury that a claim of self-defense can be valid only if Rittenhouse reasonably believed he was using deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.

Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards countered that his client was a victim, pointing to evidence that one man tried to grab his gun and others kicked the teen in the face and clubbed him in the head with a skateboard.

“You as jurors will end up looking at it from the standpoint of a 17-year-old under the circumstances as they existed,” Richards said.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during the summer of 2020 with an assault-style rifle. The one-time police youth cadet could get life in prison if convicted.

The teenager traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, just across the Wisconsin state line, after protests broke out over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two nights in which rioters set fires and ransacked businesses. — Associated Press

