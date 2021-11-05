Watch live: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues with fourth day of testimony

The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, which began with jury selection Monday and opening statements Tuesday.

Rittenhouse, 18, shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. His attorneys contend he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have portrayed him as an instigator.

Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

More coverage:

10:26 a.m.: Break

9:30 a.m.: Before testimony begins for the day, another juror is dismissed at her request. The juror requested the dismissal for medical reasons, and attorneys for both sides did not object.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger also lets Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder know that he was captured on a live mic during one of the breaks in proceedings the day before. Schroeder acknowledges that he had remarked on the length of the proceedings, and there has been communication with video pool provider CourtTV about avoiding this in the future.

Binger then begins questioning of Jason Lackowski of Green Bay, who is identified as a Marine, who was one of the armed individuals with Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020.

Lackowski says he came to the city to protect property. Asked by Binger how he planned to do that, he says he was trained to "shout, shove, show (a firearm) and shoot."

Seconds after the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, video shows Lackowski encountered Rittenhouse; he said Rittenhouse looked "frazzled, shocked," and said he did not shoot anybody. Lackowski told Rittenhouse to run to the police.

Lackowski testified he was the one who provided the tourniquet that was applied to Gaige Grosskreutz.

Lackowski said that people at the scene after the shootings suspected he had been the person who shot others because he was holding an AR-15 and was wearing a shirt of similar color to the one Rittenhouse was wearing.

Lackowski said he gave some medical supplies to Rittenhouse earlier in the night, including "quick clot" — medical gauze used to stop severe bleeding.

Lackowski said soon after the first shooting, he "blacked out" due to the stress of the scenarion. "The lights on, nobody's home."

Lackowski testifies that he emptied the magazine and chamber of the handgun Gaige Grosskreutz had been holding when he was shot by Rittenhouse. As such, the gun was ready to fire when Grosskreutz was shot, according to Lackowski.

Defense Attorney Corey Chirafisi confirms that Lackowski was never directly threatened or "ambushed" by anyone that night, a point the defense is making in its argument that Rittenhouse had reason to shoot others.

Lackowski said that he drove his car to Kenosha that night. When he went to drive home, he said he found his windshield and rear window were smashed in.

9 a.m. Witness testimony is set to continue this morning in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha.

Jurors on Thursday heard from witnesses who testified that rapid sequence in which Rittenhouse shot three men was set off by the confrontational behavior of the first man, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others in his group and later grabbed for the 17-year-old's weapon right before he was shot.

The testimony came from two witnesses who were called to the stand by the prosecution but gave accounts often more favorable to the defense in the politically polarizing case.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with shooting three men, two of them fatally, in the summer of 2020. The onetime youth police cadet from Antioch, Illinois, had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from violent protests that broke out over the police shooting of a Black man.

Richie McGinniss, who was recording events on a cellphone that night for the conservative website The Daily Caller, testified that Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man shot that night, was killed after chasing down Rittenhouse and making a lunge for the gun.

“I think it was very clear to me that he was reaching specifically for the weapon,” McGinniss said.

Ryan Balch, a former Army infantryman who carried an AR-style rifle that night and walked around patrolling the streets with Rittenhouse, testified that Rosenbaum was “hyperaggressive and acting out in a violent manner,” including trying to set fires and throwing rocks.

Balch said he got between Rosenbaum and another man while Rosenbaum was trying to start a fire, and Rosenbaum got angry, shouting, “If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f—- kill you!”

Balch said that Rittenhouse was within earshot and that he believed the threat was aimed at both of them.

Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, while his lawyer has argued that he acted in self-defense, suggesting among other things that Rittenhouse had reason to fear his weapon would be taken away and used against him.

The killing of Rosenbaum, 36, has emerged as one of the most crucial and disputed moments of the night. It is one of the few moments not clearly captured on video.

The shooting of Rosenbaum set in motion the bloodshed that followed moments later. Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, who was seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

Rittenhouse then wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.

Prosecutors replayed widely seen video of the interview that The Daily Caller did with Rittenhouse before the shooting.

It began with Rittenhouse in front of a boarded-up building, where he said he and other men were there “to protect this business, and part of my job is there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way.” He also said he was there to provide medical aid.

Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted. — Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0