Watch live: Opening statements underway in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

12:26 p.m.: Lunch break.

12:19 p.m.: Lead Defense Attorney Mark Richards breaks down shooting of Huber and Grosskreutz using frames from videos showing Rittenhouse being knocked to his back and other people's hands on Rittenhouse's gun on Sheridan Road.

Richards argues Rittenhouse only pointed his gun at people who were chasing him to get them away from him, except for those who threatened harm.

Richards notes that Rittenhouse "wanted" to turn himself into Kenosha Police that night but was turned away; Richards says that the KPD tried to pepper spray Rittenhouse, but missed him and told him to go home.

"He didn't endanger those other individuals," Richards argues.

"Kyle Rittenhouse protected himself, protected his firearm so it couldn't be taken and used against him or other people," Richards tells jury, saying people who "attacked him (Rittenhouse) in the street like an animal."

12:07 p.m.: "He's trying to get away from the individual," Richards says of Rittenhouse running away from Rosenbaum prior to the shots being fired.

Richards says Rosenbaum "dove for Kyle Rittenhouse's gun" after yelling "F*** you!"

Richards notes that Rittenhouse was not under any "obligation" to render aid to Rosenbaum, defending Rittenhouse's actions for running away. "Discretion is the better part of valor," Richards adds.

"All he wanted to do was get to the police," Richards says of Rittenhouse, "but the mob was closing in."

11:53 a.m.: Richards says the n-word out loud to quote Rosenbaum, who allegedly yelled "Shoot me (n-word), shoot me (n-word)" at Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

When Rittenhouse is being chased after the shooting of Rosenbaum, Richards uses the word "attack" several times to describe the actions of Huber, Grosskreutz and others; says their behavior was "marauding."

"Trying to separate the head from the body," Richards says of Huber's actions, swinging a weighty skateboard at Rittenhouse. "You'll see ... what Mr. Huber was trying to do."

Richards says that Huber's girlfriend repeatedly refused to turn over the skateboard.

Rosenbaum "was the one who lit the fuse that night," Richards states.

Richards continues arguing that Rittenhouse "doesn't want trouble" after Rittenhouse walked away from a confrontation prior to shootings.

11:50 a.m.: Responding to assertion that Rittenhouse was only person who shot anyone in Kenosha that night, Richards says "Kyle Rittenhouse is the only person who was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum."

Richards notes that Rosenbaum set a dumpster on fire, the fire (which was "very close" to a gas station) was put out, Rosenbaum "became enraged."

Richards says that Rosenbaum "arms himself with a chain ... a rather heavy chain."

11:48 a.m.: Richards says Rittenhouse has "strong ties" to Kenosha, saying that Rittenhouse's father lives here in addition to having worked as lifeguard at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie.

11:46 a.m.: Jury is back in the room. Defense Attorney Mark Richards of Racine begins his opening statement.

"We have two very different outlooks on the events of Aug. 25, 2020," Richards said.

11:35 a.m.: Now the prosecution and defense are arguing about how much of Rosenbaum's history can be brought up before the jury. Rosenbaum had been in a hospital for mental help and had a no-contact order with a woman, which defense wants to bring up but prosecution wants to keep out.

"A backdoor way of attacking his character," prosecution says of defense's desire to bring up the background of the dead man.

11:29 a.m.: Prosecution calls defense's plan to bring up approximately 40 pieces of evidence in opening statements "highly unusual," and raises concern that defense is presenting too much evidence in opening statements before the primary trial itself — with witnesses et. al.

"Witnesses should be presenting evidence," prosecution says in objection.

Judge sides with defense. "This is an acceptable way ... to make an opening statement." Judge notes "this is a record number" of things to be presented in opening statement, but will not disallow it.

Judge calls on defense for opening statement to be "brief and informative." When defense attorney says his opening statement shouldn't be any longer than the prosecution's, judge replies "Bless you," with a chuckle.

11:20 a.m.: After a short break, with the jury out of the room, defense lays out videos and photos it plans to show, including a video of Rosenbaum allegedly having picked up a chain, referred to as a "weapon" by a defense attorney.

Other evidence allegedly includes someone kicking Rittenhouse "in the head," and of Huber "holding back" Rosenbaum during an altercation.

Pool report: Several jurors listened with grim expressions, some sporting frowns and keeping their arms folded firmly across their chests. Others leaned forward, furrowing their brows as they listened to the state's account of the shootings. Facemasks aren't required in the courthouse, though a few jurors wore them.

Rittenhouse looked on in apparent calm in a dark pinstripe suit and tie. He occasionally fidgeted with a water bottle or glanced toward the jury box. His mom, Wendy Rittenhouse, sat behind him on a nearby spectators' bench.

10:49 a.m.: Binger asserts that members of the crowd — among them Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz — who ran after Rittenhouse following the killing of Rosenbaum believed that the teenager "was an active shooter." He asks jury to "keep that in mind" as proceedings go forward.

10:48 a.m.: Binger notes that Rittenhouse claimed to be a medic throughout the night, but after Rosenbaum was shot "he offers no aid."

10:45 a.m.: Rosenbaum suffered five wounds from four bullets, all allegedly from Rittenhouse's gun, Binger says based on expected testimony from medical examiner. Two shots were fired as Rosenbaum was falling to the ground, including the fatal shot, Binger says.

10:43 a.m.: Binger says that FBI infrared aerial video will show Rittenhouse following Rosenbaum.

10:41 a.m.: Koerri Elijah, a well-loved Kenosha man and livestreamer, is due to testify, Binger says.

10:40 a.m.: Binger says that "nobody seems to take (Joseph Rosenbaum) as a serious threat" as he was agitating other armed men in Kenosha. Binger notes that none of the other armed people hurt him, pushing away the 5-foot-3 man and ignoring him.

Rosenbaum would later be killed by Rittenhouse.

10:33 a.m.: Binger says that Black and Rittenhouse talked to an owner of Car Source about defending the property, even though its used cars had been already burned, as had its building.

Binger argues that after the crowd had moved on from Car Source, but Rittenhouse and another man "cross the police line" on Sheridan Road, ending up among crowd of protesters who, as Binger put it, did not see the armed people as an "ally."

10:30 a.m.: Dominick Black, the person who bought Rittenhouse's AR-15 even though Rittenhouse was 17, was dating Rittenhouse's sister, Binger said.

Black is due to testify first in the trial.

10:27 a.m.: Binger lays out that, for self-defense to be proven, it must be "reasonable" for the defendant to believe that his life, or someone else's, were in danger, and/or that great bodily harm was likely without taking action. Binger plans to argue that Rittenhouse's actions were not reasonable.

10:24 a.m.: "Life is more important than property," Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger argues in opening statement prosecuting Rittenhouse. "Like moths to a flame, tourists from outside our community were drawn to Kenosha ... and contributed to that chaos ... caused many (Kenoshans) to fear for their safety...

"The only person who killed anyone was (pointing to the defendant) Kyle Rittenhouse."

Binger notes that there's not much disagreement over the evidence: there's no question that Rittenhouse shot or killed anyone — such is accepted by all parties.

9:45 a.m.: The jury has entered the courtroom.

9:30 a.m.: The jury is not yet in the courtroom. Attorneys and the judge are arguing over how the jury will be instructed on specific counts, particularly regarding the laws around self-defense. It's a technical moment that appears in many if not all most or all jury trials that is rarely paid attention to by the public — except in major cases like this one.

8 a.m. The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case.

About a dozen prospective jurors were dismissed Monday after they expressed strong opinions about the case or worried that they couldn't be fair. Others worried about their personal safety — "No one wants to be sitting in this chair," one woman said — but the 20-member panel was finally set by early evening.

The jury in the politically charged case must decide whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, as his lawyers claim, or was engaged in vigilantism when the 17-year-old opened fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle in August 2020, killing two men and wounding a third.

The jury includes 12 jurors and eight alternates; 11 are women and nine are men. Jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not immediately provide a racial breakdown of the group.

Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois during unrest that broke out after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two previous nights marked by arson, gunfire and the ransacking of businesses.

The now-18-year-old Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree homicide, the most serious charge against him.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse across a parking lot and threw a plastic bag at him shortly before midnight on Aug. 25. Moments later, as Rittenhouse was running down a street, he shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin.

Bystander video captured Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse but not the actual shooting. Video showed Huber swinging a skateboard at Rittenhouse before he was shot. Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse faces two homicide counts and one of attempted homicide, along with charges of reckless endangering and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. — Associated Press

