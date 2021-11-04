Watch live: Testimony from witnesses recalls chaotic night of Rittenhouse shootings

The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, which began with jury selection Monday and opening statements Tuesday.

Rittenhouse, 18, shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. His attorneys contend he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have portrayed him as an instigator.

Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

4:02 p.m.: Break over; Balch answering questions again

At the time of the shootings, Balch says "I had no idea what was going on." He said he was too far away to witness them.

Balch says he's been around shootings before when asked, after Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger notes Balch's time as a U.S. Army infantryman.

Balch says he'd heard gunshots prior in the evening, but never saw any shootings. Many times that night prior to the shootings, fireworks had gone off and the crowd or police would run from that area but then return.

Balch testifies that he was fired upon. While hiding between a car, the car was hit by bullets.

Binger presses Balch on why he lied to livestreamers, concealing he actually did know Rittenhouse. Balch said he did it for his safety. He said he also gave a false name.

3:46 p.m.: Partway through an objection regarding a line of questioning, Judge Schroeder calls a break before actually ruling on the objection.

2:20 p.m.: Ryan Balch, a military veteran who was one of the armed men in the group Rittenhouse was with that night, now testifying.

"We were more there to be a deterrence than anything," Balch said. When asked what they planned to do, Balch said "We were going to tell them to stop." Balch said he hoped the presence of the armed men would be a deterrent to rioting, and claims that worked. "(We) figured being there was enough."

"If being there was enough, why did you bring along an AR-15, handgun and body armor?" prosecutor asks.

Balch replies that, if he's going to be shot, he wanted to be wearing body armor and be able "to defend myself."

Balch says he wasn't planning to use gun to defend property, only himself and as a deterrent.

Prosecutor notes that no people were living in gas station and Car Source armed men were guarding. When prosecutor asks if either building burned down if anyone would be hurt, Balch replied that could happen if fire spread to nearby homes.

"He seemed like a young and impressionable kid," Balch said of Rittenhouse. "He had as much of a right to be there as anyone else."

Balch noted Rittenhouse seemed "underequipped" for being there; Balch said he was told Rittenhouse was 19 but believed he was younger.

Balch described the area as looking "like a warzone."

Balch recounts someone yelling "F*** you!" at Rittenhouse, to which Rittenhouse yelled back "I love you too, ma'am!"

Prosecutor and Balch discussing bullets in different firearms. Balch says he "usually runs with" full metal jacket bullets in his AR-15 and hollow-point ammunition in a Glock; Balch says "absolutely" hollow-point ammo in a handgun is the better choice for self-defense.

Balch notes that full metal jacket rounds will often go through their target's body and continue onward, posing a danger to whatever is behind. With hollow-point, they are more likely to lose all momentum upon expanding after entering a target.

Balch describes Rosenbaum as "hyper aggressive," never saw him hit anyone, and often saw Rosenbaum having to be restrained.

When Rosenbaum confronted Balch, Rosenbaum yelled "If I catch any of you alone tonight, I'm going to (expletive) kill you!" when Rittenhouse was nearby, Balch testifies.

Of the attitude of protesters toward armed people, Balch said "most seemed indifferent."

Balch says that Rosenbaum was throwing rocks in the direction of armed men, but never came close to hitting them.

Balch says that after he was hit by some sort of "gas bomb," Rittenhouse rendered aid by giving him water.

1:55 p.m.: McGinniss concludes his testimony. Break.

1 p.m.: Attorney Mark Richards begins cross-examination of McGinniss.

In the moments around the shooting, McGinniss says he was most concerned about the armed people on the roofs than anyone else.

McGinniss said that Rittenhouse was "unaware ... of how pissed off" the protesters/rioters were in regard to Rittenhouse. McGinniss said he noticed multiple people gave him obvious negative looks that Rittenhouse never seemed to pick up on.

McGinniss testifies that, of all the protests and riots he's covered, he saw the most guns in Seattle and then second place was Kenosha.

McGinniss said being around Rittenhouse and other guns that he was "fearful" because there was so many guns and it was "chaotic," but wasn't "specifically fearful" of Rittenhouse himself.

12:37 p.m.: Lunch break over. Court to resume.

McGinniss shares a fear that he could have been hurt as Rittenhouse and Rosenbaum confronted each other.

"Did you feel that the defendant's actions of turning around and pointing the gun put you in danger?" prosecutor asks.

"Certainly I was in danger, yes," McGinniss replies.

McGinniss is asked if he ever saw Rosenbaum touch Rittenhouse's gun. McGinniss says he can't say for sure, but that the two were "very close" to each other, and that if Rosenbaum did touch the gun he didn't "alter (its) trajectory."

As video of McGinniss, who said he was raised by an ER doctor, trying to save Rosenbaum's life plays in court, McGinniss is visibly upset and struggles to watch; prosecutor apologizes for necessity of playing the video in front of McGinniss and bringing back that trauma.

McGinniss said that, in the back of a truck taking Rosenbaum to the hospital, McGinniss was telling Rosenbaum "We're going to have a beer together after all this."

Prosecutor asks McGinniss if Rosenbaum was ever "responsive." McGinniss said he "likes to think that he could hear me," but couldn't tell; he appeared alive, with his eye moving around, sometimes looking at McGinniss and sometimes rolling back into his head, but never spoke.

McGinniss said at the hospital he saw Gaige Grosskreutz arrive soon after.

"It was just surreal," McGinniss said of how he felt at the time.

McGinniss says he wishes his phone had been recording the shooting of Rosenbaum itself, not the moments that followed.

11:45 a.m.: After more questioning of McGinniss, including in comments he made during a TV interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, lunch break.

10:26 a.m.: Taking a break.

9:54 a.m.: Richie McGinniss, video director for the right-wing news website founded by Tucker Carlson, now on the stand for the state. He was livestreaming night of shootings and walked with Rittenhouse for several minutes.

Video McGinniss took shows Rittenhouse calling himself a medic/EMT.

McGinnis said of all the protests he's covered (and he's covered many across the country) that Rittenhouse was the only one who proclaimed himself to be a medic while also being armed with an AR-15; only one other person who called themself a medic said they were armed and that was with a handgun, McGinniss said.

9:20 a.m. A juror has been dismissed after making a joke to a deputy related to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha last year.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger asked that the man be removed from the jury. Judge Bruce Schroeder brought the juror into the courtroom to hear his side of the story. The juror — a retired white man — declined to repeat the joke.

The man appeared ill-at-ease, fumbling to hold a portable mic and speaking through a multi-colored face mask. "It had nothing to do with the case," he told the judge about the joke. After the judge said he had no choice but to let him go, the man backed up his scooter and steered out through a courtroom door.

Schroeder dismissed the juror, emphasizing the need for the public to have confidence in the outcome of the trial.

“It is clear that the appearance of bias is present and it would seriously undermine the outcome of the case,” Schroder said.

Testimony continues with defense attorney Mark Richards continuing to question Kenosha Police Detective Martin Howard, who first took the witness stand on Wednesday.

9 a.m. Testimony is set to continue today in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Video took center stage Wednesday in the Illinois man's trial in the shootings of three men — two fatally — after Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha in August 2020 with a medical kit and a rifle in what he says was an effort to safeguard property from damaging riots.

Jurors peered at infrared video made by an FBI surveillance plane from almost 9,000 feet above the spot where Rittenhouse shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. With colored circles superimposed on the video identifying the movements of the two men far below, Kenosha Police Detective Martin Howard agreed with defense attorney Mark Richards that Rittenhouse had repeatedly shouted “Friendly!” as he was being chased — and that Rosenbaum appeared to be gaining ground on Rittenhouse.

Richards also described how Rosenbaum had come out from behind a car to meet Rittenhouse before the shooting, saying to the detective: “Correct me if I’m wrong, but this looks like the classic ambush.”

After prosecutors objected, Richards said: “Mr. Rosenbaum is in hiding as my client arrives, correct?”

“It appears so, yes,” Howard responded.

Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted in the politically polarizing case that has stirred furious debate over self-defense, vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the racial unrest that erupted around the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other cases like it.

The young man traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois after violent protests broke out over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two nights in which rioters set fires and ransacked businesses.

Prosecutors have portrayed him as the instigator of the bloodshed, while his lawyer argued that he acted in self-defense after Rosenbaum tried to grab his gun and others in the crowd kicked him in the face and hit him in the head with a skateboard.

In one video, footage shows a man — Rosenbaum — chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him just before the man was gunned down. Someone is heard yelling “F--- you!,” followed by the sounds of the four shots Rittenhouse fired, though the shooting itself is not clearly seen on camera.

Footage shown to the jury also depicted Rosenbaum lying on the ground as frantic bystanders surrounded him to help. He had a wound to his head, and a bystander placed a shirt on it to apply pressure.

Many of the videos played in court were found by police on social media sites, where lots of footage was streamed live or promptly posted after the bloodshed, and many of the scenes were familiar to those following the case.

Howard, the detective, detailed injuries Rittenhouse suffered that night, all seemingly minor: A half-inch scratch above his eyebrow, a small cut inside his lower lip, a 2-inch scratch below his collarbone, a 2-inch scratch on his forearm, a scratch on his back and two bumps the size of pennies on his head.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger drove home the point that Rosenbaum was apparently unarmed, asking Howard if any of the videos shown in court indicated Rosenbaum had a weapon of any kind. Howard replied no.

“No gun?” Binger asked.

“I can only see a plastic bag he’s carrying,” Howard said.

“So no gun? Binger asked.

“No,” replied Howard, who repeated the answer when Binger also asked him whether Rosenbaum carried a knife, bat or club. — Associated Press

