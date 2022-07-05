 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: 1 killed, 4 injured in Kenosha shooting, authorities say

One person was killed and four were injured in a shooting Monday night in Kenosha's Uptown neighborhood.
SHOOTING 6300 BLOCK OF 25TH AVENUE

A Kenosha Police Department officer carries evidence collected from the scene of a mass shooting at a home in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The shooting occurred the night prior.

Kenosha Police Department officers responded about 10:20 p.m. to a residence in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue for a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the department. Police reportedly encountered a chaotic scene with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots.

Five adults were injured in the shooting, and one of them died. The other four were transported to local hospitals, with two being transferred to Milwaukee-area hospitals due to serious injuries. Ages and residence of the victims were not released.

There are no suspects in custody and still no known motive as of Tuesday morning.

The area remained cordoned off Tuesday morning with squad cars parked in front of the house where the shooting occurred. A vehicle parked across the street sustained substantial damage from gunshots. On nearby sidewalks there were still chalk markers where some of the casings were located. 

Area resident Kelly Ingram was angry and upset Tuesday morning. The father of two teenagers said he was outside watching neighborhood fireworks before he walked inside his home for the night. About 20 minutes later he said he heard about 30 gunshots fired right outside his front porch. 

"I heard a gunfight right in my front yard," Ingram said. "It's disappointing. You know, I got two kids who are on their way to college. What if my daughter or my son rolled up?"

Ingram said young people began arguing outside the residence where the shooting occurred as they were partying and then at least two people opened fire. 

Ingram called the gun violence "senseless."

"People can't fight anymore. They have to be sissies and use guns. Why couldn't use just go out into the street and use your fists if you have a problem with someone?" he added. "This is ridiculous." 

Ingram said the house where the shooting occurred has been a source of frustration for many in the neighborhood over the years. 

Mark Gittens has lived in the neighborhood for 60 years. Gittens said he loves his neighborhood but in recent years gun violence has sharply increased. 

"This is crazy," he said. "The neighborhood was never like this. Now it's getting a lot worse."

Gittens said it "always seems to be that house in this neighborhood that is drawing the gun violence."

Investigators are urging anyone with any information about this shooting to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. They are also asking for cooperation from people who were there.

Separate shooting

While at the hospital investigating the above shooting, police were notified by hospital staff that there was a juvenile with a gunshot wound to their foot. This incident is unrelated to the above.

The victim believed they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. Medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet. Police believe this to be a random gunshot that was fired in the air from somewhere 

