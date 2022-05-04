Watch now: 1911 bell restored, tolls again above former Horlick’s Malted Milk Co. factory in Racine

RACINE — Gloria Schumacher has seen firsthand the evolution of Belle City Square, on the 2100 block of Northwestern Avenue.

The development, formerly the site of Horlick’s Malted Milk Co., stood vacant for decades and was a magnet for crime. With recent renovations, though, Schumacher, principal at the nearby John Paul II Academy, believes the development is helping the community.

Belle City Square is “turning the city around in a very positive way,” said Schumacher.

The second stage of the multimillion-dollar renovations at Belle City Square, a partnership between J. Jeffers & Co. and the City of Racine, was unveiled Tuesday when “The William” apartment building opened. It is named after William Horlick.

The former Horlick Manufacturing bell announced the opening of the new building, tolling as several dozen people toured the apartments. The bell, crafted in 1911, was restored and will now ring every day at noon and 3:41 p.m., the same time as a bell at neighboring Gilmore Fine Arts school. It previously served as the lunch bell for Horlick workers.

Alderman Marcus West represents the city’s 8th District, where The William is located. He hopes the apartments can attract new people to Racine and keep residents in the area.

“The 8th District has been through a lot, obviously, with the crime, with some of the poverty issues that we had in this specific area,” West said. “I think something like this gives families hope.”

Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine which includes John Paul II Academy, attended the opening and said the building “represents growth in so many ways.”

That includes providing local jobs. According to a news release, work on The William had 29% disadvantaged business participation and 35% minority participation, including 16 people through the Racine Works Program. J. Jeffers reported its partners included AG Architecture, Heritage Consulting, CG Schmidt and Founders3.

West said those jobs were crucial, noting that skilled workers in minority communities are often overlooked.

“For me personally, being a person of color, I thought it was very important because we are underrepresented and we are underutilized, and I think that we have a lot of minority businesses that can do great work,” West said. “Building up your community is impactful, not only for the individuals that are being impacted, but potentially for generations to come.”

West added that the apartment building can “accommodate working class people that don’t want to buy a home.”

The William includes 86 market-rate apartments ranging from studio to three bedrooms. At the top of the building sits the restored clock tower and bell.

Scott Schwebel, J. Jeffers chief marketing officer, said the company wanted to “restore that once iconic experience back to the city.”

West said the city wanted to continue the building’s tradition while adding modern amenities.

Schumacher appreciated that mix.

“It’s brand new, but it’s got history to it,” she said.

West aims for the building to provide apartments for people new to Racine and a living space for area residents to strive toward.

“I think if we place facilities like this in that environment, these families say, ‘Hey, I would like to live in a facility like this,’” West said. “They’re in a safe, clean environment that may give them more inspiration to do better … Although this is not one of the richest sectors in Racine, we’re getting it to where it looks as if it would be a phenomenal area.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0