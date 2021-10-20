Watch now: 3 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting late Tuesday in Kenosha, police say

Three people were killed and two were critically injured in a mass shooting late Tuesday on Kenosha's north side, police reported.

The incident was reported at 10:41 p.m. in the 600 block of 40th Place, east of Seventh Avenue and west of Kennedy Park. The incident apparently took place inside a residence. Police confirmed the bodies of the three people who were killed were still inside a residence as of midnight. With the deaths, Kenosha now has 13 homicides in less than 10 months this year.

One victim was taken from the scene by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics to Bradford High School, where the patient was transported to a Flight for Life helicopter. The helicopter departed the school parking lot at 11:50 p.m., presumably to Froedtert Hospital, the regional advanced trauma center in Wauwatosa. Kenosha police Lt. Joe Nosalik said another victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Both victims were in critical condition as of early Wednesday.

"We don't believe that there's any danger to the community at this point, however, our detectives are still working on the case trying to get as much information as possible," Nosalik said at the scene.

According to the Kenosha police Twitter account authorities said the incident was "not a police-involved shooting" and victims' ages and names were not being released.

Authorities, however, characterized the homicide investigation as a mass shooting. The Congressional Research Service defines them as multiple, firearm, homicide incidents, involving four or more victims at one or more locations close to each other.

"We anticipate being here all night into the morning," Nosalik said. "We are not doing a canvass of the neighborhood. We believe this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for a suspect right now. We do not believe there is any threat to the community."

It was not immediately known whether the shooter was among those who were killed or injured.

Nosalik did not release any further details in a short briefing with the Kenosha News just before midnight.

Residents of this quiet neighborhood near Lake Michigan said they were stunned as multiple police and emergency rescue vehicles converged on the scene. A few residents had police radio scanner apps that could be heard. Some were on their phones letting friends and family know that they were safe. None had heard gunfire, they said. Police ordered residents starting to gather at the entrance to the scene to stay on the west side of Seventh Avenue.

Joyce Johnson, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years said she had been at Wendy's when she heard the blaring of multiple sirens from squads speeding east on 52nd Street toward the lake.

"I heard that there was three people down and then they got it all taped off and I thought they were not (alive) anymore," Johnson said. She said an ambulance that had initially arrived, left. As police added more layers of yellow scene tape, another rescue squad arrived.

Johnson said the neighborhood "is a beautiful place to be."

"We have no problems down here at all. None whatsoever," she said. "That's why it's so shocking, very shocking to see every police (squad) car in Kenosha here."

Another resident said she was in her home ironing when she heard the commotion with police vehicles outside. She said she hadn't heard a law enforcement response so intense since the police shooting of Jacob Blake last year.

"I must've heard 13, 15 vehicles going by. Then, I go into the front room ... and then I see police lights on our street and sirens," she said.

Tuesday's mass shooting is the second this year in Kenosha County. On April 18, a gunman opened fire leaving three men dead and three injured at the Somers House Tavern just south of Kenosha.

Kenosha resident Rakayo Vinson was charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shootings. Killed in that incident were Kevin Donaldson, 22, Cedric Gaston, 24, and Atkeem Stevenson, 26, all from Kenosha.

