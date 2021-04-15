Watch now: 33,000 salmon dumped into Wisconsin river

RACINE — In order to stimulate the ecosystem and create opportunities for fishing, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released chinook salmon into the Root River Wednesday afternoon near Downtown Racine.
A total of 33,000 chinook salmon were released into the Root River near Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St. The original plan was to release them into net pens near Pugh Marina, 1001 Michigan Blvd., and feed the fish morning and evening until they were eventually released.
The water temperature was ideal at that location but the oxygen levels were low, said Aaron Schiller, fisheries biologist of Southern Lake Michigan Fisheries with the Wisconsin DNR. The Yacht Club was a better location with more ideal oxygen levels.
Black trout were released at the Yacht Club first and the chinook salmon followed. They were directly released and not put into net pens like what was planned and set up for near Pugh Marina — so, no further care or feeding is required.
“The problem with a direct release is, then you’ve got predation: Birds and other fish just going for the free food. There’s a buffet coming in the water right now,” said Ron Wesley, president of Salmon Unlimited. Wesley, along with other members of Salmon Unlimited, were present at the release.
Releasing salmon into the wild has been an annual activity done by the DNR since the 1960s.
The trucks filled with chinook salmon left a hatchery in Wild Rose in Waushara County and came through Milwaukee before arriving in Racine Wednesday, said Angelo Trentadue, committee chairman of net pens for Salmon Unlimited Wisconsin.
Fish are bred at the Root River Steelhead Facility, 2200 Domanik Drive, and brought to hatcheries around the state to produce more.
The DNR has different numbers of fish that go into each river so fishing success can be spread out, Schiller said, and there’s a large amount of technology that’s used at hatcheries to get the fish to a certain size.
“It’s very involved, for what it is,” Wesley said.
Wesley said chinook salmon are important to the rivers of Wisconsin because they support tons of businesses when they are caught and sold.
“The fish themselves are taking care of the environment with keeping the amount of big fish down,” Wesley said. “That’s probably the biggest things. It’s a gigantic money funnel.”
The chinook number stocking for this year has increased, he said. “Hopefully that is going to be reflective in the upcoming few years in the numbers that are being caught.”