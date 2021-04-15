Watch now: 33,000 salmon dumped into Wisconsin river

Releasing salmon into the wild has been an annual activity done by the DNR since the 1960s.

The trucks filled with chinook salmon left a hatchery in Wild Rose in Waushara County and came through Milwaukee before arriving in Racine Wednesday, said Angelo Trentadue, committee chairman of net pens for Salmon Unlimited Wisconsin.

Fish are bred at the Root River Steelhead Facility, 2200 Domanik Drive, and brought to hatcheries around the state to produce more.

The DNR has different numbers of fish that go into each river so fishing success can be spread out, Schiller said, and there’s a large amount of technology that’s used at hatcheries to get the fish to a certain size.

“It’s very involved, for what it is,” Wesley said.

Wesley said chinook salmon are important to the rivers of Wisconsin because they support tons of businesses when they are caught and sold.

“The fish themselves are taking care of the environment with keeping the amount of big fish down,” Wesley said. “That’s probably the biggest things. It’s a gigantic money funnel.”