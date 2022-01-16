Watch now: A charter school with all-day outdoor education in the middle of winter

LA FARGE — The science lesson compared the tracks of a bobcat to those of a coyote.

For language arts, the young students were encouraged to use the word "scat" instead of "poop" to describe the deer and rabbit droppings.

Climbing and testing the strength of the branches on a fallen pine tree offered up physics, while recess had students sliding like otters down a snow-covered hill.

"It did it right here, scratch, scratch, scratch," said a rosy-cheeked Fred Severson, 4, as he demonstrated how a buck used its antlers to scrape the bark off a small tree. "It's right here, see."

Almost all of the lessons at the Kickapoo Valley Forest School are held outdoors, even on days when the temperature plunges well below freezing. The nature-based curriculum is central for the 4K and kindergarten students and their teachers, who have had lunch outside all but four days since the first day of school in early September.

But this school, in its first year and based at the nearly 9,000-acre Kickapoo Valley Reserve just up the road from Organic Valley, is doing more than helping grow the minds and physical stamina of rambunctious and curious 4-, 5- and 6-year-olds.

About 75% of the students come from outside of the La Farge School District and are helping to grow the enrollment at a time when rural schools around the state are losing students due to rural population declines, facing increased costs and seeing state aid diminish.

The school will expand to include first grade in 2022-23 and second grade the following school year. A committee is studying what it would take and how the curriculum would look if older grades are added in the future.

“The School Board here is really proud with our long-standing partnership with the (Kickapoo Valley Reserve), and we’ve been looking for a long time to offer some innovative programming," said Meaghan Gustafson, the district's superintendent. "It took a lot of work, but I wouldn't say it took a lot of convincing.”

Madison connection

Gustafson, who grew up in Madison's Vilas Park neighborhood, is well acquainted with the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. About 12 years ago, she worked as an educator at the reserve before taking a teaching position with the La Farge School District. She later became a principal and for the past three years has been superintendent of the Vernon County district that has about 265 students and is one of the state's smallest districts that serve students through 12th grade.

Gustafson and Jonel Kiesau, education director at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve for more than 20 years, had spent years talking about creating an outdoor school based at the reserve. Summer camps and other youth programs have long been a part of the reserve's programming, but in spring 2019 they began putting pen to paper to create a business plan for a tuition-free charter school.

That winter, a half-day program that required a fee was launched as a test pilot, and in December 2019 they received permission from the School Board to submit an application for a $700,000 startup grant from the federal government, administered through the state Department of Public Instruction. The grant was received in June with the months that followed spent hiring staff, creating a curriculum and figuring out classroom space.

Organizers used as a model the Riveredge School, which opened in 2019 in Ozaukee County and is believed to be the only other public outdoor charter school in the state. Based at the 402-acre Riveredge Nature Center about 10 miles northwest of Port Washington, the school, part of the Northern Ozaukee School District, offers classes for 72 students in K-5.

"We had this niche here with 9,000 acres and we had parents asking for these kind of opportunities," Kiesau said. "What we’re seeing is just amazing strides (from students) in strength, resiliency and cooperation. We're seeing huge expansions of vocabulary."

Schaffer Kemp, 6, spent 2½ days a week at a Kickapoo Valley Reserve summer camp in 2021, which allowed him to become more familiar with the surroundings and meet many of his classmates. His father, Louis Kemp, said when they learned there would be a full-time school at the reserve, there was little doubt about where his son would attend kindergarten. They had no apprehension about the outdoor curriculum and its approach to learning.

"He's made for this," said Kemp, who works at Organic Valley. "We were more worried about the prospect of him being in a classroom and sitting and having to follow those rules all day, so the second this was an option we knew this was the option for him."

Forts from sticks

Students start arriving a little before 8 a.m. and begin their day with free play in the woods behind the reserve's visitor center. There is no playground equipment. Instead they build forts from sticks, climb trees and wood piles, pull each other in sleds and sit around a fire ring where on this day they had bowls of hot scrambled eggs and graham crackers topped with apple butter.

Just before 9 a.m., the students gather in a circle to sing before breaking up into two groups, the Oaks, led by educator Ximena Puig, 39, and the Lindens, headed up by educator Julia Buckingham.

Each is equipped with backpacks filled with first aid supplies, extra mittens and water as they set out on separate hikes that can last more than two hours to explore different parts of the reserve each day. The afternoon can include lunch, naps inside the two classrooms, reading and numbers work, and then back outdoors. During warmer months, school work is typically done outside.

"So far all of our progress monitoring in academic achievement and growth measures shows they’re learning at the same rate as the students in the La Farge Elementary School," said Gustafson, whose daughter, Margo, is in the Forest School. "As a kindergartner, and as her parents expecting her to learn to read, she’s coming home with new inventive spelling and new ideas with a really rich vocabulary."

On Wednesday morning, the Lindens headed west to scope out from a covered bridge the coyote and bobcat tracks in the snow on top of the ice of the partially frozen Kickapoo River. There are designated stop points along each trail so the group doesn't get too spread out. About 50 yards from the river and up a hill, the Lindens discovered impressions in the snow left by deer that had recently bedded down. Signs of beaver were also present on the hike.

Buckingham, who grew up in Chicago but spent lots of time as a child at family property near the reserve, is a graduate of the University of Colorado and has a background in early childhood and environmental education. She and Puig both were part of the planning team that helped create this year's curriculum for the Forest School and this weekend were scheduled to present at a conference of educators at UW-La Crosse about the benefits of outdoor education.

"What’s happening in the forest has really opened opportunities for these children to work and develop themselves," said Buckingham. "We feel that these children are going to be so excited and love the natural world so much that they're going to want to become stewards when they get older. I think these are very important foundational building blocks for that.”

Julie Tomaro drives her son, Levon, 6, from Viroqua each day, a trip that takes about 35 minutes. The drive to the reserve, populated with hiking trails, wildlife and stands of hemlock, white pine, maple and oak, is well worth her time and an investment in her son that he would be unable to get in any other area school.

"I just think it’s such an amazing opportunity for our children who have so much energy," said Tomaro, who has her own sewing and upholstery business. "He’s learning things with his body as opposed to just with his mind, which feels really powerful, as well. It feels like he’s going to learn things at a deeper level."

Students return

And none of this, the reserve or the school, would exist had a dam been constructed decades ago in the valley in an attempt to control flooding that had plagued communities like La Farge, Soldiers Grove and Viola.

The initial plan called for a 400- to 800-acre reservoir, but in 1967, plans were revised for a 1,780-acre lake that would require the removal of 149 farms from the valley. Two years later, the Army Corps of Engineers began purchasing 9,000 acres of land from farmers, only to see the project halted in 1975 over environmental concerns, budget overruns and a UW-Madison study showing the lake would quickly silt in and the dam would not be a cure-all for flooding issues.

Many of those families displaced by the dam project never returned.

"What’s really rewarding is that this school, finally, 45 years later, is helping to bring students back to the district with this same piece of land that had originally hurt the district in the first place," Kiesau said. "So it’s kind of beautiful that way.”

