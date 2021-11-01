Watch now: A prop factory finds a home in Madison after years in La La Land

Heads and large intestines go for $175 each.

A set of eight bloody foot prints can be had for $105, while a half-eaten arm is just $80.

There are decayed dogs, sides of beef, a wide selection of bones, skulls and full skeletons, and a whole assortment of scary clowns.

None of it is real, of course, but the fake props have created a gory, successful business model for Dapper Cadaver, a company founded in Los Angeles but for the past year located in an industrial park on Madison’s South Side.

Halloween season may be at its end, but the family-owned business remains busy year-round providing realistic items for movies, television shows and plays; props for escape rooms; and products that can be used to help train first responders, forensic scientists and coroners.

“We serve multiple industries,” said Eileen Winslow, who founded the company in 2006 with her husband, BJ. “It gives us a unique product line, and part of why we do that is because in terms of working it keeps it balanced and we have something new every day. If you’re working on like large training products it’s nice to have a zombie head in there every once in a while just to keep things lighter.”

This year the company has shipped to 49 states and 34 countries. Its busiest months for sales come in June and July, but Halloween is an official Dapper Cadaver holiday. So even though it fell on a Sunday, the next day is a paid day off for the company’s 10 employees, who use molds and urethane resins to create lifelike bodies and body parts, many in all sorts of traumatic conditions.

The work has been seen on television shows and streaming series such as “Blue Bloods,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Drunk History,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for for the Bone Collector,” “Castle Rock” and “Buried in the Backyard.” The company’s products have shown up in movies, in Broadway musicals and in theme park attractions like Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights and Six Flags over Texas.

The creations in the 5,000-square-foot facility at 1018 Stewart St. are also used for more serious endeavors and in 2020 helped keep the company afloat as stage and screen productions and attractions shut down amid the peak of COVID-19. Dapper Cadaver’s line of training products include Scorched Joe and Burnt Alan, anatomical dummies that can be used to recreate fire scenes. Dura Bomb Edith and Bomb Wound Jessica have been mangled by an explosion.

In 2013, the company was presented a certificate of appreciation from the 3d Military Police Group for its assistance in providing realistic training cadavers for crime scene processing training.

“Your high quality products greatly increased the training effect for our soldiers and improved the training curriculum,” reads the certificate that hangs on a wall above a set of dinosaur skeletons in the Dapper Cadaver showroom.

The company also sells pools of blood that can be used to replicate crime scenes, silicone brains and Laceration Lexi, a polyfoam rubber head with a tilted, outstretched neck, face lacerations and one good eye. Some of the company’s most popular training items are autopsy and medical training dummies cast from real people. The dummies, with names like Autopsy Jack and Autopsy Ben, can include a realistic rib cage and removable organs like lungs, a heart, liver, stomach, kidneys and intestines. They can range in price from $1,875 to $2,775.

“They’re used in classrooms and demonstrations to train so they don’t have to do everything on actual cadavers,” said BJ Winslow, as he replaced the organs into one of the dummies in the company’s showroom. “You’ve got to kind of squeeze them in.”

Raised in California

BJ Winslow was raised just north of San Francisco in Petaluma, California, where his neighbors were the parents of Winona Ryder. Winslow attended the University of California at Santa Cruz and after college began working in toy prototyping and for amusement parks where he designed, built and repaired games.

He later landed at Post Mortem Studio Rental in Los Angeles, where he built props, skeletons, body parts and headstones. That led to doing similar freelance work out of his garage, but when it filled with bodies and other props and spilled into his living room, Winslow, in 2006, created his own company in a 2,000-square-foot space.

That same year he and Eileen got married. She was raised on Milwaukee’s South Side and went to the University of Southern California on an academic scholarship to study biophysics until she realized she wanted something more creative. That led to a degree in creative writing and hanging out with the school’s film students. Eileen now handles the marketing end for Dapper Cadaver while BJ oversees manufacturing.

Some of the company’s first customers were the television shows “Bones,” “Cold Case” and “Scandal.” It later moved into a nearly 6,000-square-foot facility but moved to Madison in fall 2020. The company is now closer to family, more centrally located for its clients in Chicago, New York and Atlanta, and in a better manufacturing climate.

“Both in terms of the actual climate for doing rubber material, Los Angeles was getting too hot, literally,” BJ Winslow said. “As well, it’s a great central hub for shipping. We have clients all over the country and all over the world.”

Making bodies, parts

It can take about three gallons of liquid, expandable foam to create a body, which can also have metal armature to help make positioning more realistic. The company can do anywhere from five to 10 full bodies a week that can weigh between 20 and 40 pounds each.

The company’s showroom, which is open to the public, has a display case full of skulls, racks filled with realistic-looking foam sledge hammers and axes, bottles of fake blood, bins of body parts and a crowd that includes life-size fully clothed dummies, a space alien, skeletons and zombies. A metal autopsy table and a full-size coffin are staged nearby and can be rented or purchased.

The production facility includes workstations, extraction fans, spray booths and shelves of molds and armatures. The Winslows say making their foam products is similar to baking a shape cake, only their products can be covered in fake blood and have bones protruding out of legs and arms. They also can be adorned with hair and can come in different skin tones.

“We can make them so they look like a variety of people. It’s not the same face over and over,” said Eileen, who notes that skeletons they sell also have hidden connectors, an important point for those making television shows or movies. “It’s not very realistic if you look at a skeleton and you see something metal. Real people don’t have bolts.”

Among Dapper Cadaver’s growing clients are escape rooms, which are roaring back as more people get vaccinated, mask requirements are loosened and people are looking for entertainment options. The escape rooms need realistic props of all sorts and in varying themes, all of which can be custom ordered and filled by Dapper Cadaver.

That realism comes from using real people to cast bodies and body parts. The models can include cast members of shows, workers at Dapper Cadaver, and friends and family members. Both Eileen and BJ have had their hands casted for products. But they are used for different things since BJ is double jointed and can manipulate his hands into odd configurations.

“We use her hands on all the normal ladies and my hands on all the diseased specimens,” BJ said.

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

