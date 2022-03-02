Watch now: A tradition of donkey basketball revived in Burlington

BURLINGTON — The latest basketball game in Burlington High School’s gym was filled with the usual fanfare: packed bleachers, trips to the concession stand and donkeys. Yes, donkeys.

Wednesday night, students and teachers rode donkeys (and sometimes pulled stubborn ones) around the court in competitive but fun-filled games for a good cause.

It was a revival of a long-standing tradition in rural school gyms across the country.

The last Burlington match was in 2016, but previously, the match was typically held every few years. While there’s no telling when exactly donkey basketball arrived in Burlington, Burlington Historical Society Museum have photographs of an event held Feb. 1, 1956, to benefit March of the Dimes.

After a hiatus, Burlington High School teacher and FFA adviser Erika Reisinger said her students wanted to bring it back during this year’s FFA Week celebration.

“I have a great officer team this year, who’s really, really involved and wants to do things and wants to bring the community in and get them coming to see different things,” Reisinger said.

FFA Week brings a host of festivities for FFA members and their peers to participate in, including Drive Your Tractor to School Day — 10 tractors could be found parked in the high school’s parking lot Monday — Donkey Basketball, hay bale tosses and milk drinking competitions.

The events, according to Reisinger, are meant to celebrate the organization, which is 700,000 members strong, and interact with the communities chapters serve across the country.

The youth leadership organization, while previously known as Future Farmers of America, rebranded to the National FFA Organization to welcome those outside of traditional farm life to learn about agriculture, like Tim Lois, vice president of the Burlington chapter.

“One of the officers came up to me at the beginning of my sophomore year and recruited me,” Lois said. “They told me about FFA, and I thought that it was a really cool opportunity, that it’s once in a lifetime.”

With the crowd cheering, and laughing, three rounds of donkey basketball were played. With names such as Widow Maker and Rigor Mortis, the donkeys did not inspire the most confidence for the brave BHS staff members, students and FFA members taking part.

While Lois was nervous to hop on a donkey and play basketball, he said once he climbed on, it was a lot of fun, “chill” even. While Treasurer Clarisa Palmer didn’t find herself on a donkey’s back, she still enjoyed her role as a donkey holder and photographer of the night as well as seeing everyone “have fun out there.”

Reisingher and her FFA students said they thought the event went well and were glad the community showed as much support as they did. This support was also noted by previous FFA members.

Jessica Noble, a 2017 BHS graduate and former FFA President, attended to watch her younger brother, Ean Noble make his donkey basketball debut.

“It was a great time seeing the kids enjoy the night and see the community come out and who their support,” Noble said in a message. “The best thing about being in FFA was knowing you had the support of the community, which was exemplified by looking in the stands last night and that as a previous member of FFA, I got to be apart of the community that supports the kids.”

